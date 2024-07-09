'Pickleball Capital of WNY': Six new pickleball courts open at Clarence's Town Place Park to rave reviews

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Clarence is quickly becoming a pickleball paradise.

Earlier this week six new pickleball courts were unveiled at Clarence's Town Place Park, bringing the total to an even dozen.

"We just wanted to be the pickleball capital of Western New York," said Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio. "We have a lot of people in Clarence who play pickleball and we want to focus on a concentration of courts."

The new pickleball courts were created by modifying formerly used tennis courts at the park and were installed to try and keep up with the demand for what is widely considered the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association says more than 13.6 million people played pickleball across the U.S. in 2023, a 65% increase from 2022.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went to Town Place Park and found that pickleball players were thrilled to have more space to play.

"They did a really good job," said Jim Hughes of Clarence who says he enjoys pickleball so much that he plays three to four times a week. "You're active, there is a little fitness to it, but mostly it's just meeting people."

"It's just one of the most fun games I've ever played," said Salvatore Parlato of Orchard Park. "These (courts) are phenomenal. I drive all the way from Orchard Park because for some reason we don't have courts in Orchard Park."

"Pickleball is very cool because you can meet a lot of people," said Vinko Pavlovic of Williamsville. "I've only been playing for four months but I've met 100 people."

Pavlovic says he enjoys the competitiveness and the camaraderie so much that he recently helped to establish the Buffalo Pickleball Club, also known as Buffalo PBC.

"We want it to be the premiere pickleball club for all of us that are playing four to five times a week," said Pavlovic, adding that 40 active members have joined the club.

Perhaps the best part about pickleball is that the sport is approachable for all skill levels and ages.

"Pickleball is a great game, especially for seniors," said David Franko of Williamsville.

Franko played squash for close to 50 years before making the transition to pickleball.

"It's a fun game, it's not as strenuous as squash for example, but it gives you plenty of activity, plenty of mobility," said Franko.

"It's fun," said Laura Delmonte of Clarence, who was playing for the very first time. "The ball doesn't bounce like a tennis ball, every time it hits the ground I expect a nice bounce, and there's not much of one. It's gonna take some practice."

But whether you are a seasoned pickleball player or someone new to the sport, there is now additional space to play.

The courts at Town Place Park are lit and open during normal park hours. They are available to Town of Clarence residents on a first come, first served basis. Reservations are not taken.