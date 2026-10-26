Peanut Line Trail fully funded after state adds $3.8M

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than 25 years of advocacy, the Peanut Line Trail in Amherst is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The project is now fully funded after an additional $3.8 million in state funding was announced over the weekend, bringing the total investment to $10.8 million.

The funding includes a $7 million grant awarded through the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program and allocated through the New York State Department of Transportation, along with the additional state investment announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Assemblymember Karen McMahon.

The project would transform an existing, largely grassy former railroad right-of-way into a paved, multi-use trail for people to walk, bike and roll.

For Noel Dill, co-founder of the Amherst Peanut Line Trail Supporters, the announcement marks a major milestone in a years-long effort to bring the trail to the community.

Dill, an avid cyclist, has helped advocate for the project alongside a supporters group that has grown to approximately 1,200 members.

The idea of converting the former rail line into a recreational trail dates back to 2000. Although an earlier effort stalled, advocates continued pushing for the project, including renewed efforts following a planning proposal in 2018.

A feasibility study conducted by GObike Buffalo, along with community outreach, helped demonstrate public support for the trail.

Kevin Heffernan, executive director of GObike Buffalo, said paving the route would make it accessible to more people, including cyclists, wheelchair users and parents pushing strollers.

The trail would also connect existing regional pathways, including the Clarence Bike Path and Ellicott Creek Trail near the University at Buffalo, while providing connections to parks, schools, retail centers and neighborhoods.

Heffernan said trails separated from vehicle traffic can also give children more opportunities to explore their communities safely and independently.

WATCH: Peanut Line Trail fully funded after state adds $3.8M

Peanut Line Trail fully funded after state adds $3.8M

McMahon advocated for additional state funding to close the project's funding gap after Amherst received the $7 million grant.

She said the trail has the potential to improve residents' quality of life while strengthening connections throughout the region.

Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin thanked state officials for helping make the project possible, calling it an investment in accessibility, safety and regional connectivity.

"The Peanut Line Trail is about more than expanding recreational opportunities, it’s about improving accessibility, enhancing safety, and creating a more connected region for residents and visitors alike," Lavin said.

What happens next?

With funding secured, the project will move into the design phase, which will include opportunities for public engagement.

The Town of Amherst has said it hopes to open the Peanut Line Trail for public use in late 2029.

For Dill and other advocates, securing the money is a significant step toward completing a project that has been discussed for decades.

"There’s money here to build it, and there’s willingness to build it," Dill said. "We just got to keep together, make sure the job gets done."

