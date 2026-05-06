AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is inviting families to trade summer souvenirs for stories through its "Passport to Reading" challenge, a program that turns reading into an adventure across Erie County.

Two-year-old Ellenna may not be reading on her own yet, but she has already found a love for books. She and her grandmother visit the Shirley Chisholm Library almost weekly for story time.

"Books are what it's all about," her grandmother said. "That's how it opens up a whole new world for you to see and do and have adventures and use your imagination."

This summer, families can take part in the "Passport to Reading" program by visiting some or all of the 37 branches across Erie County. Each visit earns a stamp, and for some participants, even a gold library card.

"There is the summer slide, where it has shown that children can lose up to two months of reading progress during the summertime," Kristi Dougherty, the Shirley Chisholm Library director," said. "So by encouraging them to participate in activities with their peers, coming to the library, families, meeting other families, and being able to continue their reading and learning over the summer is just essential for academic success."

WATCH: Passport to Reading challenge turns summer into a library adventure across Erie County

Passport to Reading challenge turns summer into a library adventure across Erie County

Ellenna, for her part, knows exactly what she likes.

"I like Minnie Mouse books," she said.

Her grandmother says that enthusiasm is just the beginning.

"That's the precious thing about reading. And then as they get older, they learn to love it themselves for the adventure and their imagination and all the great stories," she said.

The Passport to Reading program runs through August 21. For more information on how to participate and a full list of summer events, visit the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library website here.

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