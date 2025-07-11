Officials provide a progress report on the construction of Costco in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's one of the most anticipated development projects in Western New York, the area's first Costco store planned for Ridge Lea Road at the site of the former Tony Roma's restaurant in Amherst.

The store was first announced three years ago, and town leaders provided a progress report to 7 News this week.

As the construction of the new Costco moves forward, some residents have expressed concerns over the impact of increased traffic on their neighborhoods as a result of the project.

Todd Helming, a resident who lives near the construction site, has lived on the corner of North Bailey Avenue and Meyer Street since 2007 and anticipates an increase in traffic in an already busy area.

"It hasn't really changed much yet, but you know it's going to," Helming told 7 News. "This whole street's in limbo."

Helming, who originally shared his traffic concerns with 7 News when the Costco project was announced in 2022, said some of his original worries have been satisfied with the Town of Amherst's evolving traffic plan for the area, but said it has been difficult at times to get updates from officials.

"The way it is now, it's a little more palatable," said Helming. "The town really hasn't been all that transparent with what's been going on."

The town's Deputy Supervisor, Shawn Lavin, confirmed that both Costco and a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods store are on track to open in the spring of 2026. He explained that various measures have been implemented to address the heightened traffic expected in the area.

"Multiple studies were done with the traffic portion of our planning department to verify how many cars were seeing go by every day and what kind of anticipation with additional cars for Costco," Lavin said.

Changes to road infrastructure, being handled by Benderson Development, which is the construction lead on the Costco project, are already underway, including the realignment of Romney Road at North Bailey Avenue to enhance access to the future Costco entrance. New traffic lights will also be installed at key intersections, including the South driveway to the Best Buy parking lot.

This project received a $3 million grant from the New York State Department of Transportation to help facilitate these road improvements and alleviate congestion.

Lavin, who is also the Democratic candidate for Amherst Town Supervisor, acknowledged community concerns over communication.

"Send me an email, I’m happy to have a cup of coffee with just about anybody to talk about this because I agree they are impacted," he said.

He added that most of the crucial groundwork has been laid, and the focus now is on getting the traffic situation organized for the public.

Republican nominee for town supervisor, Dan Gagliardo, also emphasized the need for transparency.

"To bring it home, make sure they adhere to the schedule, make sure there are no changes, and make sure the residents are informed of each and every step of the way," he said.

Costco's development has garnered keen interest from the community, who are looking forward to the anticipated opening in 2026. Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.