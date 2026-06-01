AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York’s largest teachers union is calling for limits on screen time and student-facing artificial intelligence in schools, especially for younger students.

The proposal, approved by New York State United Teachers’ board of directors, calls for developmentally appropriate limits on educational technology in classrooms. Among the recommendations: no one-to-one device use for students in prekindergarten through second grade, including online assessments, except for documented needs such as translation or special education services.

The proposal also calls for no student-facing AI for students in pre-K through second grade, restrictions on non-educational AI use for grades three through eight and educator-led supervision of AI in classrooms.

Dan Weiss, president of the Niagara Falls Teachers Union and a NYSUT board member, said the push stems from concerns about how excessive technology use may impact early childhood development.

"When we think about, you know, when I put technology into someone's hands without them really having any knowledge, you know, to work with it, it becomes a very dangerous thing," Weiss said. "I think that's what we're seeing, not only in our classrooms, but with our students outside of school as well."

Weiss said educators are seeing students struggle with foundational skills, including fine motor development and critical thinking.

"There’s a lot more that goes into it," Weiss said. "We’re seeing higher instances of occupational therapy… just the ability to manipulate things and hold pencils and pens and things like that."

WATCH: NYSUT calls for limits on screen time and AI use in schools

NYSUT calls for limits on screen time and AI use in schools

Still, experts studying artificial intelligence in education say the conversation is more nuanced than simply limiting technology.

Christine Wang, professor of early education and learning sciences at the University at Buffalo and director of the Center for Early Literacy and Responsible AI, studies how young children learn in technology-rich environments.

Wang is helping lead the development of a $10 million federally funded AI Reading Enhancer designed for K-2 students. The tool aims to support foundational literacy skills like vocabulary, fluency and reading comprehension through personalized support while keeping teachers involved in the learning process.

"Young children learn the best when they have supportive adults in their life, and that they have appropriately designed learning materials and personalized support," Wang said. "Our tool is not replacing any of it, it’s actually really trying to enhance that kind of learning experiences."

While Wang agrees guardrails are important, she cautioned against outright bans on AI in schools.

"AI is so deeply embedded in everything, so I think [an] outright ban is just not the right approach," Wang said. "We need to think about more intentionally putting on the guardrail and intentionally, purposefully design."

Wang said children already encounter AI through tools like voice assistants, online videos and smart toys, making it important for schools to teach responsible AI use and digital literacy.

At least a dozen states have introduced or enacted legislation limiting classroom screen time, according to NYSUT. The Los Angeles Unified School District recently moved to ban screens through first grade.

In New York, last year’s bell-to-bell cellphone ban created momentum around technology restrictions in schools, something NYSUT says it hopes to build on as lawmakers continue discussions about the future of AI and screen use in classrooms.

