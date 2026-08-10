Northtowns seniors stay on guard as new scams target older adults

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new scam warning is targeting New Yorkers — and while the specific gold bar scam has not been reported in Amherst, seniors at the Amherst Senior Center say they are already seeing plenty of suspicious calls, messages and emails.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning about a sophisticated scam that can begin with a fake computer security alert.

Scammers may convince victims that their computer or financial accounts have been compromised. From there, victims can be pressured into giving scammers remote access to their computers and are then connected with someone posing as a law enforcement officer or government investigator.

The scammers claim the victim's money is in danger and instruct them to withdraw their savings and purchase gold bars or coins. A courier may then be sent to the victim's home to collect the gold.

While Amherst Police have not received reports of this specific scam, seniors at the Amherst Senior Center say they regularly encounter other types of scams.

Cynthia Darone says she has learned not to engage with suspicious callers.

"I’m very busy. I’m on my way out. Thank you for calling. Goodbye," Darone says she will sometimes simply ignore calls flagged as spam.

Patricia Calandra says scammers are becoming increasingly convincing, with messages ranging from fake package deliveries to banking alerts.

WATCH: Northtowns seniors stay on guard as new scams targets older adults

Northtowns seniors stay on guard as new scams targets older adults

"I think that we can’t keep up with how savvy they have gotten," Calandra says.

Education and staying alert are important tools for seniors trying to protect themselves.

The Amherst Senior Center regularly offers programs focused on helping older adults recognize scams and protect themselves.

The Erie County Office for the Aging says Adult Protective Services can be reached at 716-585-6877.

The attorney general's office recommends that people never give an unknown person remote access to their computer or move money because of an unsolicited phone call.

If someone claims there is a problem with a bank account, officials recommend hanging up and contacting the financial institution directly using a trusted phone number.

