TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a growing pushback from citizens across Western New York against municipalities using Flock Cameras, automatic license plate readers.

The systems are already being used in parts of the Northtowns, where local leaders defend the technology as a valuable crime-fighting tool.

WKBW Traffic camera in Town of Tonawanda.

The cameras, commonly known as Flock cameras after one of the brands used, are deployed in communities, including the Towns of Tonawanda and Amherst. Both municipalities have also adopted cameras made by Axon.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger told me the technology has been in use for three years.

"It's a valuable tool for our police department and law enforcement," Emminger explained.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger.

Emminger said the town recently switched from the Flock brand to Axon and defended the program's impact on public safety.

"I think it makes us a safer community, and that's the number one thing," Emminger said.

Not everyone agrees. Residents have been pushing back, including a Tonawanda man named Paul, who appeared at last month's Amherst Town Board meeting to raise concerns.

"When researchers conduct rigorous studies of this technology, they find no evidence that it makes communities safer," Paul stated.

Amherst residents have also called on their town to stop expanding the use of the cameras. Amherst resident Kevin Smith argued the program benefits the companies behind the technology more than the public.

"It isn't signing up for more safety or security. This is signing up to make every constituent and commuter the product for these companies," Smith commented.

WATCH: Northtowns residents push back on license plate reader cameras

Despite the opposition, the Amherst Town Board approved a new $300,000 contract with Axon to install additional cameras alongside the existing Flock system.

WKBW Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin.

The Amherst supervisor issued the following statement:

"The privacy of our residents is extremely important, and we understand that technology like ALPR cameras raises questions. I want to be clear that these cameras will be governed by strict policies that require justified use by law enforcement. They are not being installed to issue traffic tickets or monitor routine driving behavior.Their purpose is to assist in legitimate criminal investigations and enhance public safety such as helping locate stolen vehicles, identifying vehicles connected to serious crimes, or assisting in missing person cases.Our goal is to provide our law enforcement partners with effective tools to protect the community while also maintaining strong safeguards to respect and protect the privacy of our residents." - Shawn Lavin, Supervisor, Town of Amherst

I had the chance to ask Town of Tonawanda Police Chief Corey Flatau about how law enforcement uses the technology.

"We use it for major incidents — a major vehicle accident," Flatau described.

Flatau said capturing a license plate is only the first step in an investigation.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda Police Chief Corey Flatau.

"Once we have a license plate, it doesn't tell us who owns the vehicle, who it's registered to. Law enforcement has to enter that information into another computer system and get the information from there," Flatau remarked.

The police chief also emphasized that safeguards are in place to protect personal information.

"There are many steps, many checks and balances before we actually get someone's personal information," Flatau said.

Town of Tonawanda officials said the cameras have helped track stolen vehicles and recently assisted in solving a homicide.

To reassure residents, Tonawanda leaders told me the cameras are pointed at roadways and not at homes.

"They're very public spots, and they make our community safer," Emminger declared.

