‘No one wants to live in pain’; New licensed cannabis shop opens in Kenmore

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — A brand-new cannabis dispensary is now open for business. Honey Kenmore had a soft opening, but a grand opening will be held on Saturday, April 20th.

"I think cannabis really is for everyone, over the age of 21 and it benefits almost everyone,” declared Sophie Wisoff, cannabis consultant, Honey Kenmore.

WKBW Sophie Wisoff, cannabis consultant, Honey Kenmore.

From smoking it to floating it in a cup of tea, you can find it at Honney Kenmore, a licensed cannabis shop now open at 2981 Delaware Avenue in the heart of the village of Kenmore.

Its co-owner is former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, a major advocate in the push to legalize marijuana in New York State.

WKBW Joel Giambra, co-owner, Honey Kenmore.

“Our intentions were to design a store that had a very comfortable feel that would help normalize the industry because there are still some people who don't understand the importance of this plant,” Joel Giambra commented.

This is, of course, a 21-years-and-older shop. You will be checked at the door.

Honey Kenmore, a newly licensed cannabis shop, is now open in Kenmore. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/FJ6KtNFUTa — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) April 17, 2024

Not only are they selling to recreational users, but to many older adults as well seeking relief from a variety of medical issues.

Giambra talked to me about his own experience battling stage four throat cancer and how cannabis was a “lifesaver.”

"When it got sick and having been diagnosed with stage four cancer, I began to study the plant more and the benefits and the properties it has for healing, so to me it was probably a lifesaver,” reflected Giambra. "Not having appetite after 14 hours of throat surgery, the cannabis helped develop an appetite, helped me eat, helped me sustain myself and I began to realize how many other people were benefiting from this plant.”

WKBW Inside Honey in Kenmore.

“No one wants to live in pain, and I think cannabis is a great way to help with chronic pain and inflammation, sleep, even just daytime for focus,” Wisoff explained.

“Just something to ease the day. I broke both my ankles, so it helps with the pain,” replied Kevin Rogers, Kenmore resident and customer.

Rogers tells me it’s “unbelievable” to buy pot legally.

WKBW Kevin Rogers, customer.

"Ease of availability. You don't deal with certain people,” Roger noted.

The motto of the shop is 'honey, I’m home' and they promise to provide you with high quality and stated-tested products.

“We have to buy from licensed distributors and growers and that was the whole purpose of the program, to keep it local, having local growers, local processors and local retailers,” explained Giambra.

WKBW Cannabis.

Giambra tells me there are still a number of illegal shops you need to watch for. He even warned you don't always know what's in the products they're selling which could include pesticides, chemicals, and even fentanyl.

“And the real scare here is that nobody really knows what you're getting. It can be laden with pesticides. It can have different kinds of chemicals in there and the most deadly is fentanyl. We're beginning to fentanyl now show up in the cannabis industry,” Giambra stated.

