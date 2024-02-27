‘Nice weather for this time of year for sure’: 60-degree weather before big dip

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Stroller rides, bike rides, and walkers would be found along Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda Tuesday as the temperature climbed to 62 degrees.

“But today is gorgeous, especially when the sun was out,” declared Linda Hepburn.

“Nice weather. Nice weather for this time of year for sure,” remarked Jeremy Hepburn.

WKBW Jeremy & Linda Hepburn with granddaughter Aurora



Linda and Jeremy Hepburn were out for a walk with their two-year-old granddaughter Aurora.

“So, what do you folks thinking today? Would you normally be out here?” Buckley asked. “No, no!”. Probably not in February walking along, the river and in light clothing, and probably, not. No!” replied the Hepburn’s.

Across the road, at Mississippi Mudds, a sure sign of an early spring. The famous summer-time spot, known for its hot dogs and grilled chicken sandwiches, will open Saturday.

“It’s a little bit early. Usually, we end up open around mid-March, but this year when we saw the forecast for this coming weekend, we decided to open up on March 2,” explained Tony Berrafato, owner.

Berrafato tells me the milder weather allowed him to call up his seasonal staffers to prepare for an early opening.

WKBW Mississippi Mudds to open Saturday.

“Between yesterday and today was perfect because we got all our outdoor equipment out, got the power washing out and we cleaned up everything, so this worked out really well,” Berrafato responded.

WKBW Tony Berrafato, owner, Mississippi Mudds.

By this weekend you can get in line at this iconic food joint across from the Niagara River, and with no lake ice floating by, the only frosty part of your visit will be for ice cream.

“We’ve been here 37 years. We try to be consistent, and you know, do the same thing every year and try to get better and we'll be ready to go this week,” reflected Berrafato.

WKBW Mississippi Mudds on River Road, City of Tonawanda.

While you are enjoying these temperatures in the low 60s for Tuesday, watch out the weather is going to change throughout the week.

“We won't be here tomorrow then,” laughed Linda Hepburn.

“The seasons are what makes this place so awesome. and then you get weather like this and it's just wow. It's amazing because people always think buffalo, it's just blizzards and snow. can't go anywhere. do it and there we are!” commented Hepburn’s.



