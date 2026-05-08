EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new business is bringing a different kind of shopping experience to the Northtowns, focused on reducing plastic waste and making sustainable living more accessible.

True North Refillery, which opened in East Amherst, allows customers to bring in their own containers or purchase reusable ones in-store, then refill everyday essentials like laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo and body wash. Instead of buying new single-use plastic bottles, shoppers only pay for what they pour.

Inside the shop, customers follow a simple process: weigh their empty container, fill it with the desired product, and pay by weight at checkout.

Owner Jeannine Ruffino says the goal is to make sustainability practical and approachable for everyday routines.

“The concept is a refillery first and sustainable goods store," Ruffino said. "So you would come in, you can bring your own container, which I highly encourage, so you can keep it out of the landfill. Come in, keep refilling that same container over and over again with as much or as little product as you need.”

Ruffino says many of the products are comparable in price to traditional retail options — and in some cases, can save customers money over time since packaging costs are reduced when customers reuse their own containers.

WATCH: New East Amherst refillery helps buyers cut waste and shop more sustainably

New East Amherst refillery helps buyers cut waste and shop more sustainably

She also emphasizes that sustainability doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing.

“The whole goal is to make small changes to make the biggest impact," Ruffino said. "So you don't have to throw out everything in your house now and start over.”

Customer Todd Thompson says he was drawn to the store as part of his effort to reduce exposure to plastics and chemicals in everyday products.

“I just don't want all the plastic, a lot of microplastics we're exposed to," Thompson said. "There's a lot of toxins too, and the stuff that we buy in the store. So I've been trying to do my own like, getting more natural, like soaps and cleaning supplies.”

He adds that having a refill option in the North Towns fills a gap for nearby communities.

According to Capital One Shopping Research, eco-friendly retail is growing 173% faster than conventional retail in the United States, reflecting a broader shift in consumer habits toward sustainability.

Ruffino says the store’s mission is to support that shift locally by encouraging small, consistent changes that reduce waste over time.

“We want to keep the environment clean and keep it for future generations," Ruffino said.

True North Refillery is now open in East Amherst. You can find more information about their products and hours of operation here.