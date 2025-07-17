'Much more calm': New safety measures at Old Home Days festival aim to keep community secure

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer festivals continue across Western New York, local police are implementing enhanced safety measures to ensure everyone can enjoy community celebrations safely. The Amherst Police Department recently announced new rules for Old Home Days, addressing concerns.

Under the new regulations, anyone under 16 will not be permitted at the festival after 6 p.m., unless accompanied by an adult. Additionally, attendees under 18 are prohibited from carrying backpacks during evening hours.

These measures come after similar rules were established at Kenmore Days, in June, following multiple incidents involving teenagers that resulted in dozens of young people being removed from the park. Five arrests were also made.

I visited Old Home Days to hear directly from community members about how these changes are affecting their festival experience.

"My kids have come here every year, so I have a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, so my 16-year-old was here last year and it was a bit much, so I'm happy to see this year that it is a little bit more controlled and the crowd is much more calm," said Kelly Govern, an Amherst resident.

North Tonawanda couple Elaine and Roger Delair noticed the increased security presence immediately. "Walking in, I really did notice like an increased presence, not that we could compare it to last year, but it made me feel good. They had a big sign about no big backpacks and we did see a couple of teenagers get turned away because they did have bags," they said.

Now in its 52nd year, Old Home Days continues to be a beloved four-day celebration at Island Park in Williamsville, featuring rides, games, food and entertainment. This year, many attendees are also celebrating the enhanced safety measures.

Ava Belz, a Clarence resident, appreciated the security efforts. "It feels more intact. I feel like it's very important to feel safe and just to hang out with your family and friends. You don't want to know that you're going to get hurt just trying to have fun," Belz said.

Crowd control has become a major focus for festival organizers. Old Home Days Chairman Dan Rizzo explained that they have implemented comprehensive security measures.

"We also have tower cams now with facial recognition that are watching everything, that if there's any issues, we can bring that right up and address it right away," Rizzo said.

The festival has enhanced security with Amherst Police, a command post onsite and additional support from Tarian Security.

Despite the increased security focus, the festival remains a place for fun and community connection. Leo, a young Buffalo resident, shared his enthusiasm for the attractions: "The rides and stuff and I like the fish game and a lot of stuff that, and that car right over there."

Rizzo encourages everyone to come enjoy what the festival has to offer. "Come on out for the rides and the food vendors. We have really good food this year. We have two Taste of Buffalo winners from the weekend here, Carrubba's Chicken Pit, and Avenue 29, along with Brisket Love, Sweet Minnie's Donuts, to name a few," he said.

Old Home Days runs from July 15-18. More information on entertainment and food lineup can be found here.