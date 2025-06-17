Fights at festivals across Western New York raise concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Festivals this weekend across Western New York drew thousands of visitors. The Kenmore Days Festival was held on Friday, and the Juneteenth parade followed on Saturday.

Buffalo Police reported that a man was hit by a car during the parade, and many fights broke out throughout the Village of Kenmore. Common Councilmember Zeneta Everhart said she witnessed at least four fights.

"Right in front of me was where the stampede started, and there was a woman in a wheelchair, and she had a couple of young kids with her, and she almost got knocked over," Councilmember Everhart said.

Murray Holman, head of parade security, defended police response but said more needs to be done.

"I believe that we did a great job of maintaining that to a low level," Holman said. "They're good kids. They just get wound up. I don't have a solution yet, but I wanna sit at the table with them and then have adults on the other side listening and figuring out the plan."

For the next Juneteenth celebration, Everhart wants to make it mandatory for anyone under 18 to participate in programming about the significance of the day to attend the festival.

"We make it a requirement for their participation and their presence here," Everhart said. "That's it, simple."

