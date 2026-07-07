Little Police Academy kicks off for the summer in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sirens, police cars and K-9 demonstrations drew dozens of families to Lincoln Park Tuesday morning, but the Town of Tonawanda Police Department hopes children leave with something even more meaningful — a positive relationship with the officers who serve their community.

The department's Little Police Academy kicked off for the summer Tuesday, inviting children and their families to spend an hour learning about police work while playing games, meeting officers and interacting with police K-9s and Lucy, the town's therapy dog.

Detective Michelle McCormick said the program is designed to help children see officers as approachable members of the community while encouraging them to get outside and stay active.

"We want to show the community that we are humans, just like they are, right? We want these kids not to be afraid of us," McCormick said.

Three-year-old Dawson Heins was excited to attend after hearing there would be police cars, officers and dogs.

"He loves cars, any kinds of cars. He likes police officers, and we like dogs, so we knew all those would be here," his mother, Jessica Heins, said.

Throughout the morning, children climbed into patrol vehicles, played games like Duck Duck Goose and watched demonstrations by the department's K-9 unit.

Heins said experiences like this help children understand that police officers are there to help.

"I think it's good to see how police officers can interact with us. They're not scary. They keep us safe," Heins said. "Just feeling like we're all part of the same community."

For Bill O'Hare, the event was the perfect way to spend a morning with his daughter, Grace, who turns three in August. The pair discovered the event on Facebook and enjoyed meeting the department's dogs and participating in the activities.

"I was going to bring Grace to the playground anyway, and we figured it'd be a cool community event," O'Hare said. "We had a lot of fun."

The Little Police Academy will continue every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout July and August at Lincoln Park. The free program is open to children and families looking to connect with local officers while enjoying games, crafts and interactive activities.

WATCH: Little Police Academy kicks off for the summer in Town of Tonawanda