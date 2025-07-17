WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The refreshing taste of lemonade on a hot summer day takes on a deeper meaning this July as the community prepares for the fourth annual "Sophia the Fierce" lemonade stand.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at the Main-Transit Fire Hall Pavilion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., honors the legacy of Sophia Benintende, a brave girl who inspired many during her battle with a rare form of cancer.

WATCH: Lemonade stand fundraiser honors legacy of Sophia Benintende while supporting kids fighting cancer

Lemonade stand fundraiser honors legacy of Sophia Benintende while supporting kids fighting cancer

Sophia, diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in 2022, began selling lemonade to raise funds for local charities that supported her during her treatment.

"She came up with the idea to help other families going through the same battles that she was going through," said her mother, Kristina Benintende.

Having passed away at just nine years old in May 2023, Sophia's lemonade stand has transformed into a beloved community event that continues her mission through the charity "Sophia the Fierce Inc." The organization focuses on providing respite, research, and relief for local children with cancer and their caregivers.

WKBW

"This is the fourth annual Sophia the Fierce Lemonade Stand," Kristina said, highlighting the event’s significance. "It's continuing her dreams, it's continuing what she wanted, and in that sense, it's continuing her."

This year's lemonade stand will not only serve refreshing drinks but also feature a kids' vendor market organized by 14-year-old Ellamaria McLelland, who serves as the event's co-chair.

"I think it's important to raise awareness, and I think it's something that needs more attention," McLelland said. "Just to have kids coming together to do that, I think it’s just so special."

The event promises to be both a joyful celebration and a poignant reminder of Sophia's spirit.

"When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade," Kristina said, reflecting on her daughter’s enduring legacy of kindness and community support.