KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — “Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”

The Kenmore West boys tennis team is dedicating its entire season to Jackson “Jack” Bonafede, a 2024 graduate and former player who passed away last summer at just 18 years old after a battle with a rare and aggressive tumor.

“Jackson was our son. He was our life…” his father, Jay Bonafede, said.

For his family, Jack was more than an athlete. He was creative, passionate about music, and had recently begun exploring jewelry design.

After graduating from Kenmore West, he went on to attend Buffalo State University. But for this team, he was a teammate who left a lasting impact.

“He loved playing tennis. He loved being with the team and being a part of it,” Jay said. “Definitely looked forward to the season every year.”

Now, his teammates are making sure his presence is still felt on the court. Throughout the season, players are wearing black, Jack’s favorite color, and hanging his jersey on the fence ahead of every home match.

WATCH: Kenmore West boys tennis team honors late former teammate Jackson Bonafede

Kenmore West boys tennis team honors late former teammate Jackson Bonafede

“It’s just something that we thought would be best for the team and best for his parents to know that he’s never going to be forgotten,” teammates Connor Rudniski and Declan Hayward said.

They say Jack was known for his personality just as much as his talent, funny, competitive, and someone who pushed those around him to be better.

“We miss him because he was such a great teammate,” they said. “We had to dedicate the season because he was just a great guy to have on the team.”

Head coach Lisa Siegel remembers Jack as a dedicated and coachable athlete.

“I kind of describe him as the strong, silent type,” Siegel said. “If you told him to do something, he was very receptive.”

Even younger players who never had the chance to meet Jack are embracing the tribute, something Siegel says speaks to the culture of the team.

“To have these boys dedicate the season and just play for Jack…it doesn’t have to be a win,” she said. “It just has to be going out there and giving it your all.”

For Jack’s family, the support has meant everything.

“It's just, it's an incredible way to honor," Jay said.

"We're so grateful and thankful to the school, to the team, and to coach Siegel for being willing to do that and keeping us around and keeping us, you know, keeping him in his is a part of the team."

An impact that continues with every serve, every rally, and every match played in his honor. A reminder that for this team, and this community, Jack’s legacy lives on. Because once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.