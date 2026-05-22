KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in Kenmore Junior/Senior High School's Big Picture Program spent part of their day hiding decorated hearts and stars with works of encouragement along Delaware Avenue.

"We're taking these small, like cushiony stars with positive messages and trying to just bring up the positive energy," said senior Brendan Denny.

The idea is simple: if someone finds a heart or star, they can either keep it or re-hide it for someone else to discover.

Students say the project is all about creating moments of kindness for people in the community.

"One says 'Prove them wrong,' one says 'Be positive,' and another one says 'Do what you love,' and 'You are capable of amazing things.' Just stuff like that, positive messages," said sophomore Jack O'Dell. "I like spreading positivity around because you never know what someone's going through."

Teacher aide Michelle Phillips said fostering kindness is an important part of the school culture, and students are always eager to take part in projects that help others.

"We foster kindness at our school, and it's really invigorating and energizing to see students be so passionate about spreading kindness," Phillips said.

WATCH: Ken-Ton students place positive messages along Delaware Avenue

Ken-Ton students place positive messages along Delaware Avenue

The students hid hearts and stars along Delaware Road to Spot Coffee, giving the community plenty of opportunities to find a little encouragement during their day.

If you spot one, you can keep it or pass the kindness along by hiding it again for someone else to find.

Students plan to head back out on Tuesday to collect any stars that may be left behind.