TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Backpacks were packed, first-day photos were taken and students across the Ken-Ton School District headed back to class Wednesday for the start of a new school year.

At Thomas Edison Elementary School, families lined up outside as parents said goodbye and staff welcomed students through the doors.

For some students, the excitement started before they even made it into the classroom.

Second grader Peyton Brown-May said she was looking forward to starting a new grade.

"I'm going in second grade, which is my first day in second grade, and I'm really excited for today," Brown-May said.

Inside the school, students met their teachers, settled into their classrooms and began getting to know their classmates.

For fourth-grade teacher Becca Rose, the first day is one she looks forward to every year.

"The first day of school is my favorite day of the year. I love seeing my new kids. I love learning with them. I love getting to know their personalities," Rose said.

WATCH: Ken-Ton students head back to class for first day of new school year

Ken-Ton students head back to class for first day of new school year

For first grader Calogero Thomas Fourneir, the day included making a name tag, playing with Play-Doh and even helping another student pick up crayons that had fallen.

He said he is especially excited about making new friends and spending time with them throughout the year.

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said the beginning of the school year offers students a fresh start, especially for younger children experiencing some parts of school for the first time.

"What we always look forward to in a new school year is that it's a new beginning," Cimato said. "To just watch that innocence, watch kids excited, knowing that they're coming to a great school here at Edison, and just being part of this Ken-Ton community — it's really exciting."

Cimato said seeing families take photos and students arrive on the first day still makes the moment special.

"Nothing is better than the first day of school," he said. "The excitement. I still get chills."

Rose said one of the things that makes the district special is the connection between students, teachers and families.

"I love the sense of community here. Everybody knows everybody, and everybody wants to make that connection and wants to feel like they're included," she said.

With the first-day pictures taken and the classroom doors open, students are now settling in for a new year of learning, new experiences and new friendships.

