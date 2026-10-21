TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A social media post turned into a celebrity surprise for one local bowling alley after the Jonas Brothers stopped by Tonawanda Bowling Center.

Lisa Weber, the center’s assistant manager, said she and her sister-in-law saw a post about the Jonas Brothers looking for the best bowling spots across the country while on tour. They decided to tag the brothers in a post inviting them to check out the family-owned business, describing it as "a bowler’s bowling alley."

Weber said she never expected the invitation to lead to a visit.

"I tagged them in it, not really thinking that they would show up here," Weber said. "But that was like less than 24 hours before they showed up here, but they ended up coming."

The brothers spent time bowling and purchased bowling bags and balls during their visit. Staff members recognized them but gave them space to enjoy their time at the center, taking a few pictures along the way.

The excitement continued after the visit. Tonawanda Bowling Center shared the news on social media the following morning, drawing attention from people who initially thought the post was fake.

WATCH: Jonas Brothers visit Tonawanda Bowling Center after social media invite

Jonas Brothers visit Tonawanda Bowling Center after social media invite

The Jonas Brothers also gave the bowling alley a shout-out during a concert, mentioning Tonawanda Bowling Center while talking about their bowling stop.

For Weber, the unexpected visit brought excitement and positive attention to the business, which has been family-owned for more than 30 years.

She said the moment was especially meaningful after a difficult summer for her family, following the loss of her father-in-law.

What began as a simple social media invitation turned into a memorable visit and a little extra recognition for a local business in the Northtowns.

