GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than five decades serving the Getzville community, John & Mary’s Subs is preparing to close its doors.

The family-owned restaurant, a longtime staple along Millersport Highway, will shut down at the end of the first week of June as second-generation owners Romy Stefano and Sandy Stefano-Stypa step away from the business.

“This was my mother's dream. This was her baby. She loved it. She loved it so much. She loved making a good product for her customers,” said Sandy Stefano-Stypa.

The Getzville location first opened in 1971, continuing a legacy that dates back to 1957 when the original John & Mary’s was founded.

The sisters took over operations from their parents, carrying on family recipes and traditions that helped define the shop for generations. Over the years, the menu expanded—but customers say what kept them coming back was the atmosphere.

“Romy and Sandy, they treat you like family…gonna miss them,” said customer Jeff Tubin.

Others echoed that sentiment, describing the restaurant as more than just a place to eat.

“They know all their customers…they’re so friendly…they make everyone feel like family,” said Jen Bellassai.

That connection is what made the decision to close especially difficult.

“It's getting harder on us physically, and it's just getting harder to be able to afford the cost of running a small business,” Stefano-Stypa said.

WATCH: John & Mary's Subs to close Getzville location after 55 years in business

John & Mary's Subs to close Getzville location after 55 years in business

Despite the challenges, the sisters say they are proud to have carried on their mother’s legacy for as long as they did.

With a sale pending, a new pizzeria is expected to take over the space. Still, for many in the community, the closing marks the end of an era.

The restaurant will remain open through the first week of June, giving customers one last chance to stop in, grab a bite, and say goodbye.