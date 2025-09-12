‘It's revitalized the campus’: Catholic school in Williamsville opens Montessori program

WILLAIMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — In this age of closings, consolidations and mergers, one Catholic school has expanded.

WKBW Saints Peter & Paul new Montessori program.

Our 7 News Northtowns beat reporter, Eileen Buckley, shows us how Saints Peter and Paul School in Williamsville plans to foster independent learning with the addition of a time-honored educational approach.

With a splash of holy water, School Chaplain Father Moses Ikuelogbon blessed 15 young students enrolled in a new Montessori program at the elementary school.

WKBW School Chaplain Father Moses Ikuelogbon blessing the school children.

Montessori offers students as young as three a hands-on learning approach, and they were very excited to welcome visitors into their classroom. “And you can see how excited they are. This is a beautiful space for them to learn,” remarked Father Moses.

WKBW The priest & young student high-five in the classroom.

Some Catholic elementary schools are struggling with enrollment, and there are only a total of 100 students at this school.

"We are leaner than we have been, but we are growing, so we almost doubled from last year and our K-8 through eight,” explained Dr. Rose Hershenov, principal.

WKBW Dr. Rose Hershenov, principal.

This added early childhood program is expected to strengthen the future of this school.

“It's revitalized the campus. People are excited about it. We're getting all families from all over,” declared Hershenov.

WKBW Saints Peter & Paul Montessori program.

It was all made possible thanks to very generous donors, some of whom gathered for the blessing of the program, including the Roche family, who strongly believe in Catholic education.

WKBW Blessing outside the classroom door with supporters of the program.

"And when this opportunity arose, it was a no-brainer that it's what the school needed. My favorite saying is, ‘find a need and fill it’, and this school has always found a need, and they have 100% have come up and been able to fill everything,” remarked Kari Roche.

Donor Kari Roche tells me her children all attended this school.

WKBW Donor Kari Roche.

“We need to keep these viable. We need to remember that they need continuing sources of income, just not tuition, and to think about them, and in their yearly giving, it is vital,” Roche commented.

WKBW Outside Saints Peter & Paul School.

Roche's son, Kyle, was a 2002 graduate of Saints Peter and Paul.

"I think it's great. I think catholic schooling is really important, very important for me. I was in Catholic schooling from preschool through high school,” responded Kyle Roche.

WKBW Kyle Roche, former student.

The Montessori program includes this room filled with hands-on learning about symbols of the Catholic Mass and faith.

“They have tiny vestments. They have all the kids’ sizes. They have little hosts, chalices,” described Hershenov.

WKBW Small versions of items used at the Catholic Mass to teach children.

"And we pray that the good lord will continue to stimulate their consciousness and give them wisdom,” Father Moses replied.

The Montessori program also includes a blending of catholic faith and daily prayer as part of the children's learning.

