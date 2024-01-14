'It’s kind of weird to see everything shut down’: Kenmore residents digging out from lake effect storm

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — The Village of Kenmore on Delaware Avenue looked like a ghost town as relentless lake effect snows and very strong winds pounded neighborhoods. But some residents took it all in stride.

WKBW Snowy Kenmore Street.

“This is nothing compared to the things we’ve seen in the past,” remarked Kyle Morrissey, Kenmore resident.

Despite the bone-chilling temperature, residents were digging out with snow plows and shovels.

WKBW Delaware Avenue in the Village of Kenmore.

Village plows have been clearing the streets, and drivers, for the most part, have obeyed the driving ban.

Residents in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda asked to stay off the streets, not only for their safety but to assist crews as they work to plow snow.

“It’s kind of weird to see everything shut down the way it is, but we also understand after last year, that you kind of have to be a little more careful,” replied Morrissey. “We saw so many people lose their lives last year, so we’re okay hunkered down and making sure everybody is safe.”

WKBW Colvin in Kenmore.

Morrissey already cleared his driveway and his young children were having fun playing in the snow

“You want to make snow angels? Just jump in,” declared Morrissey’s wife to her kids. Morrissey said he didn’t mind obeying the driving ban and staying home to be safe.

“We don’t mind because we get to hunker down and have a day with the family and they enjoy being out in the snow and we get to play with them. It’s alright for us. We don’t mind it,” Morrissey responded.

WKBW Morrissey family in Kenmore having fun in the snow.

For those who are just staying inside inside your homes, you can at least dream about that first day of spring.

“But for now old man winter continues its grip on this community with a traditional lake-effect snowstorm.

