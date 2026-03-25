'It's heartbreaking': St. Pius in Getzville to close as parish, merging with St. Greg's

GETSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — This Friday, St. Pius in Getzville will hold a final Mass as it merges with St. Gregory the Great in Amherst.

Carolyn Weber of Wheatfield has been a parishioner of St. Pius on North French Road in Getzville for 50 years. It is where she and her family have practiced their Catholic faith.

"I'm very sentimental. I'm a very traditional person. Both of my boys had all their sacraments there, and my husband and I were married there," Weber said. "First Holy Communion there, everything. I have so much history, and it's heartbreaking."

WKBW Carolyn Weber of Wheatfield.

The parish will dissolve Friday under the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Road to Renewal. Bishop Michael Fisher ordered St. Pius to merge with St. Gregory the Great. The church can still be a worship site, but that decision is now up to the pastor.

"We are definitely closing. It's not going to be St Pius," she said.

A bulletin announcement stated the future of regular weekend masses at St. Pius depends on the congregation. He is waiting to see how many parishioners register at St. Gregory the Great as it takes over the finances of the Getzville property.

So far, the registration count stands at 188, including Weber.

"Obviously, to make it a viable parish, the money has to come, still keep the lights on, and everything," Weber said. "So hopefully, the people that register at St Greg's now that will be, you know, having some funds come to St Pius."

WKBW Pastor's announcement.

The pastor hopes to add an 11 a.m. Sunday mass at St. Pius and maybe a Saturday mass if needed.

While thumbing through a church memory book, Weber said she is not bitter and blames a priest shortage and fewer families attending mass.

"It is heartbreaking, but you still have that," she said. "You always have it. You have your pictures, you have your memories."

St. Pius parishioners planning to remain with the family of parishes are being encouraged to register as parishioners at St. Gregory the Great.

WATCH: 'It's heartbreaking': St. Pius in Getzville to close as parish, merging with St. Greg's

'It's heartbreaking': St. Pius in Getzville to close as parish, merging with St. Greg's

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