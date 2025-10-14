'It's grown': North Tonawanda family continues 13-year Halloween tradition helping local charities

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda family is keeping a spooky tradition alive, transforming their Errick Road home into a haunted walk for the 13th year. The Stoddard family's Halloween display has grown from a small neighborhood event into a community tradition that raises donations for local charities.

What began as a fundraiser for Kyle's Guarding Warriors, a young boy's mission to help those in need, has evolved into a festive fall tradition that now benefits local food pantries and military families.

The haunted attraction has experienced significant growth over the years, according to Jennifer Stoddard, the event's manager and mom of the organizers.

"It's grown from maybe 25-30 people coming out to support them, maybe a couple volunteers here and there, and last year we had upwards to 100 people here and between 20 and 30 volunteers," Jennifer Stoddard said.

When Kyle left for college last year, he passed the "haunting baton" to his younger brother, Zach, who now leads the frightful fundraiser while honoring his brother's legacy.

"He's doing fantastic. It is his sophomore year at Norwich University, which is a military school. He finished his first increment as a Marine Corps officer," Jennifer Stoddard said.

This year, the proceeds will support their uncle's unit the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, currently deployed in the Middle East.

"My uncle is in the 42nd Infantry and he is right now deployed," Zach Stoddard said. "And the local food pantries. They always need help with a lot of things food and clothing."

Zach has recruited more than two dozen volunteers to join the scary mission. The volunteers say the event is about more than just delivering good scares.

"It's supposed to be fun for the kids, fun for everyone coming. There's a goal for 42nd Infantry and local food pantries, but just to have a good time and scare people," volunteers Luke and Chase Richards said.

Each year, the family adds new elements while keeping some secrets for returning guests.

"The forest is included," Jennifer Stoddard said. "We'll just say there's a slaughterhouse and some ghostly, boogeyman-type things, and yep. We'll keep the rest a secret."

There is no age limit for the haunted walk and visitors can walk through as many times as they want as long as they bring a donation. Accepted items include snacks, canned goods, candy and hygiene products to support local pantries in North Tonawanda and Pendleton.

The haunted walk is scheduled for October 25 from 7:30 to 8 p.m. for younger kids to trick-or-treat at the home, followed by the full haunting experience from 8 to 10 p.m.

Follow updates on Kyle's Guarding Warriors on Facebook and Facebook event page.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."