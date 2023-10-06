Scaring for a Good Cause: Kyle's Guarding Warriors back for Year 11

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda family is creating some scares all for a good cause.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun went up to find out for herself about the frightening amount of good one boy has done for his community.

Errick Road in North Tonawanda is looking a little "spooky" these days.

The Stoddards are preparing for their 11th annual haunted house and haunted walk hosted by Kyle's Guarding Warriors.

What makes it a little special this year is that Kyle is graduating high school, so this will be his last year putting it on himself, as he's passing the baton to his brother, Zach.

"He's really brought together a whole lot of people to do this and it's not just family, but it's friends from school and it's friends from other school districts. They've all come together to help one organization and everything that they earn gets donated," Kyle and Zach's mom, Jennifer Stoddard said.

Those who dare, can expect a butcher shop, haunted walk, clowns, witches and even a maze.

It is all happening Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. until dark.

The cost is free but you are encouraged to donate.

This year, the proceeds will go to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 19-6.

"I started because I wanted to help people. Not just people but since I was young, I wanted to join the military and I wanted to help the veterans out because I knew eventually, I wanted to become a veteran," Kyle's Guarding Warriors founder, Kyle Stoddard said. "I saw some veterans and how they were treated and how poor conditions they had sometimes and I wanted to help them out."

His goal this year is to surpass $4,100 which was the highest he has collected three years ago.

"They both have been working at it since they were young and I'm very proud of both of them on how they've progressed and each year it has gotten larger and larger. We started with them two, us and a few family members and then last year, he had between 38 and 45 volunteers come out and just help," his mother added.