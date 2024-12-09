'It's fall, it's football, it's chili': Amherst Police host 3rd annual chili cook-off

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — While many will go for pizza and wings to watch football on Sunday, but folks in Amherst are going with chili and a lot of it.

For the third year of the vent, they've got 24 cooks from 18 different agencies taking their spin on the fall favorite dish.

"Why not chili? Right? It's fall, it's football, it's chili! Chili time," said Trey Johnson, an organizer.

Derek Heid Lancaster PD looking over their chili entry



Last year, someone from Lancaster PD took home bragging rights. But it's also about building relationships.

"We're all wearing ugly sweaters, we're dressed down. We're all people right," said Johnson. "We're police, we're fire, but we're still people. So you come out, we engage with you in a low impact, low confrontational type setting."

Derek Heid Sabretooth hanging with friends at the chili cook-off



This is also a charity event, raising $4,000 in years past. This year, folks were given free admission if they brought non-perishable food donations.

Those food donations will be paired with toys for the Buffalo Sabres Alumni Food Drive and distributed to Western New York Families.