AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first five stores at Station 12 in Amherst officially opened their doors on Thursday. The new businesses include Warby Parker, Evereve, Just Salad, The North Face and ALO.

Located at 3097 Sheridan Drive on the former Northtown Plaza site, Station 12 is designed to bring together shopping, dining, and community spaces.

For WS Development, the opening marks a major milestone after years of planning.

"It's a big deal for us and for Amherst and Buffalo," said Brian Sciera, senior vice president of leasing at WS Development. "We're super excited to open. Many more to follow."

WATCH: 'It's a big deal': First 5 stores open at Station 12 in Amherst

'It's a big deal': First 5 stores open at Station 12 in Amherst

Mark Roberts, executive vice president of leasing at WS Development, said the development's architecture, design and mix of tenants will offer something unique to the community.

He also highlighted the benefits of the rolling opening schedule, which will give visitors something new as additional businesses open.

More store openings are expected throughout November and December, with additional businesses continuing to arrive during the first half of 2027.

Developers anticipate Station 12 will be largely complete by summer 2027.