'It'll be safe': Kenmore neighbors bring back tradition of shutting down block to keep kids safe on Halloween

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — Trick-or-treaters will be heading door to door this Halloween with many children making their way up and down streets and driveways all decked out in their costumes to collect all kinds of tasty treats.

But it's also an important night for parents, kids, and drivers to be extra careful. That is why some neighbors on one Kenmore Street are closing their block to keep kids safe.

I talked with neighbors on Argonne Drive between Irving Terrance and Colvin.

“How excited are you for tonight? I asked.

“Oh, very excited!" Abram declared.

8-year-old Abram of Kenmore.

8-year-old Abram and his 5-year-old brother Jo Jo were practicing trick or treating. Their street will be closed, followed by a soup party.

"We're phenomenally excited. It's a wonderful time to really celebrate – the whole community and all the kids can be safe and sound with everyone, even after trick or treating to have some bonfires or sharing a glass of warm cider together,” explained Sarah Gower.

Their mother, Sarah Gower, told me she and other neighbors decided to bring back a former tradition to shut down the street, so the kids could be safe.

"And on a night like tonight, you know there will be kids who's even their vision will be impaired with masks, parents will be distracted. Candy will be consumed – all the fun parts of Halloween can make it a little dangerous for the community,” Gower noted.

"It's really nice to have the street blocked off because the kids can be in the street. It'll be safe and parents are at ease walking with their families,” replied Mary Knoerl.

Knoerl said closing off the block is something she originally started when she had young kids.

“It's really important because the traffic on this street is a lot. People speed by. They don't take their time, and a lot of times kids are in the street and they don't see them if their costumes aren't bright or they don't have a flashlight,” Knoerl said.

There's plenty of Halloween fun at the Knoerl’s front yard, Dennis Knoerl made the lawn decorations.

“What is one of your favorite decorations you've made?” Buckley asked. “Probably the witch right there, right in front – it’s ‘I am a witch’,” responded Knoerl.

Kenmore-Tonawanda school kids were all decked out in a variety of Halloween costumes on Thursday. The school district held parades so the students could show-off their creations.

As for Abram and Jo Jo, they're home-schooled but told me they're ready to trick-or-treat and are hoping for their favorite candies.

“The one that I can think of is some chewy, Oh, I like chocolate bars,” shouted Abram.

"And my favorite candy is all the candies and for Halloween, I’m going to be a werewolf,” replied Jo Jo.