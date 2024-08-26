'It wouldn't be fair': Controversy brewing over New York State equal rights amendment

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Controversy is brewing over an amendment to the New York State’s constitution that will be on your ballot this November.

The state constitution currently bans discrimination based on race, color, creed, or religion. The Equal Rights amendment known as, Proposition One, would expand that to more than a dozen other types of discrimination, including age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

But now there is tough criticism against the amendment.

WKBW Coalition to Protect Kids-NY.

“This is the most radical constitutional amendment ever proposed in New York,” remarked Jina Gentry, parent and board member, Constitutional Coalition of NYS.

WKBW Jina Gentry, parent and board member, Constitutional Coalition of NYS.



This is a divisive issue, which is why it's important for us to bring you both sides.

The Coalition to Protect Kids-NY says it is speaking out to inform New Yorkers about Proposition 1, the Equal Rights Amendment.

A news conference in Amherst was one of several held across the state Monday.

“There is a reason why we have single-sex sports. There is a clear difference between men and women. This proposition will completely eliminate single-sex sports in New York State forever,” stated Dana Hensley, parent, co-founder, Restore Childhood.

WKBW Dana Hensley, parent, co-founder, Restore Childhood.

From parents to women in sports, the coalition members say this proposition could create an unlevel playing field.

“Allowing biological men to play in women's sports will inherently give males more playing time, and they would receive scholarships that biological women deserve. The consequence of that action will alter many women's lives and will negatively impact their mental health,” commented Olivia Bell, collegiate female bowler.

WKBW Olivia Bell, collegiate female bowler

“It wouldn't be fair because they have more like strength than us,” replied Onnie Hawley, girls travel softball player.

WKBW Onnie Hawley, girls travel softball player.



“There’s a lot of fear-mongering on this issue and it's really just a distraction,” responded Democratic State Senator Sean Ryan.

However, Sen. Ryan tells me this is untrue. Ryan says the ERA will prevent discrimination and protect abortion rights for women in New York State.

WKBW New York State Senator Sean Ryan.

“You can look at what's going to be on the ballot and none of those words are on the ballot, but the same people who are telling you that's what they're afraid — they're also the same people who don't want to make sure women have reproductive rights and abortion rights,” Ryan noted.

Those against Proposition 1 say it's not a left or a right issue but say it's a parental issue.

WKBW Joe Lobalsamo, parent.

“Enshrining this gender ideology in the state constitution means minors can change gender without parental consent or notification or permission,” stated Joe Lobalsamo, parent.

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara, a nonpartisan organization, tells 7 News it does endorse the equal rights amendment on this November’s ballot.