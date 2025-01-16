'It would help tremendously': Sweet Home Schools propose changing start times for 2025-26 school year

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sweet Home Central School District is proposing changes to school start times for the 2025-2026 school year, aiming to add 15 minutes of classroom time for all students.

So what are the potential changes?

High School

Currently: 7:25 a.m. to 1:54 p.m.

Proposal: 7:19 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

Middle School

Currently: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Proposal: 7:40 a.m. to 2:24 p.m.

Elementary Schools

Currently: 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Proposal: 8:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. (students would depart the building at 3:15)

"We struggle at times to be on time and get our kids into the classrooms. We believe this proposal would help that tremendously," said Superintendent Michael Ginestre.

There are two main reasons they're making these changes, to give students more time to learn and to address a bus driver shortage.

Why not push start times back?

That's what Williamsville Schools are proposing. If it passes, Williamsville high schoolers wouldn't start til 8:50, with the school day ending at 3:40.

It came up at the Sweet Home school board meeting, one person asked why not push middle and high schoolers back later. Ginestre says it's not possible.

"Other districts like Williamsville have contracted bus and transportation, we have our own transportation here at the district," Ginestre explained. "Because we do not have an unlimited number of bus drivers, we have to have three different runs throughout the day."

So middle and high schoolers would not be able to start later if the same bus drivers need to take them to school.

The proposed changes aim to align middle school schedules more closely with high school schedules, potentially providing more after-school opportunities for students.

Can I give my input on this?

Yes, Ginestre sent an email to parents that you can reply or you can attend the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vergils Community Center at Sweet Home District Office.

The school board will vote in February.

