'It was very innovative': New program trains unemployed to become bus drivers in Ken-Ton

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new state program is helping school districts fill critical bus driver positions by training unemployed or underemployed individuals at no cost to them.

Ashley Cadenhead, 55, never expected to find himself behind the wheel of a school bus for the Ken-Ton School District. After losing his job of over two decades, he found a new purpose.

"My company closed after I'd worked for them for 21, 22 years," said Cadenhead. "It's a loss and it's a kick in the pants when you're trying to evaluate your life and personal self-worth."

Cadenhead was hired through a first-of-its-kind program, training drivers and getting them road-ready at no cost.

"The neat thing about this job — it fits a need for the community — it will fit our need too," said Cadenhead. "When I'm not driving, my daughter's not going to be in school, so I'll be able to do whatever we want to do whenever I have that time."

There have been nine cohorts of this program since January, each with about 10 students enrolled. That's helped bring Ken-Ton to a full bus driving staff for the first time in a long time.

"Kids are going to have more learning cause they're going to get to school on time. Teachers are going to be happier because kids are walking in the door," said Liza Acanfora, director of adult and community education for Ken-Ton schools.

Acanfora is helping implement this program not just for her district but for others around the area as well.

"It was very innovative," said Acanfora. "And we're going to save money because we're not contracting out millions of dollars of runs to private companies."

Drantch: So it saves taxpayer dollars?

Acanfora: 100%.

This program is funded by a one-year grant. Because it's been so successful, the hope is that there's another financial opportunity to keep the program afloat, paying these drivers on average about $41,000 each year.

"The whole essence of the program is to get unemployed or underemployed individuals a job that pays a living wage," said Acanfora.

Now in semi-retirement, Cadenhead is heading down a new road, focusing on the future.

"Now, I know I'm an important person in the community because keeping those kids safe and getting them to and from school is a very important thing," he said.

