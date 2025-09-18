'It spreads kindness': 716 Bros create handmade banners to share across WNY

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW)— What started as a summer hobby has grown into a nationwide movement of kindness.

7-year-old twins Ben and John Emerson, known online as the “716 Bros”, are using felt scraps and a sewing machine to brighten days across the country.

With guidance from their mom, Christina, the Amherst brothers launched the Happiness Project in August inspired by an Amherst man who holds a sign that says “Free Hugs." They also wanted to create something that would spread smiles. Each small banner features a buffalo and heart design, which the boys hang in public places from grocery carts to playground trees.

“They’ve really been trying to find little ways to bring kindness to the world and make everybody feel happy,” Christina said.

People who discover a banner are encouraged to keep it or pass it along. The family tracks each one on a map and shares updates on Instagram. What started in Western New York now stretches coast to coast, with banners reported in Seattle, Texas, Maine, Florida, and California.

For Ben and John, it’s all about making a difference, one stitch at a time. “It spreads kindness to around the world,” the brothers said.

You can follow their journey or join the project by visiting the 716 Bros on Instagram or Facebook.