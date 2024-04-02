‘It is unfortunate to hear about a potential property tax hike’: Kenmore leaders expected to boost tax rate

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — Kenmore residents could be in for a property big property tax increase.

“It is unfortunate to hear about a potential property tax hike,” remarked Samatha DeMart, Kenmore resident. “People are really feeling the pinch of the penny.”

You might say I was the ‘bearer of bad news’ along a Village of Kenmore street informing taxpayer Samantha DeMart that village leaders are set to approve a 9.3 percent property tax hike at their board meeting Tuesday night.

“I would just hope that the town board would be judicious in their thought to levy an increase tax,” DeMart replied. “And hopefully we can trust what our government officials are doing for our village.”

"While the percentages look scary, if you do the math, you realize what services you are getting for an extra couple of dollars a week and I think that's huge,” commented Ann Morelli, Kenmore resident.

The latest census figures put the population of Kenmore at 15,000 people. 70 percent of residents own a home, and the median monthly mortgage payment is $1,425.

I reached out to the Kenmore mayor, but he was not available. Village leaders say the increase is needed to pay for rising costs.

The Kenmore Police headquarters building on Elmwood Avenue across from Mang Park is undergoing an $8 million renovation to modernize the facility and add a second story.

A property tax hike for a house that’s valued at about $250,000 would be a little over $100 extra. Another property owner who I talked to, who did not want to go on camera, said he doesn't think the village taxes are that high.

“So, a $100, that's less than ten dollars a month. It wouldn't feel quite as much of a pinch for us, but I know that for some of our neighbors who are on fixed incomes, that can feel like a sting,” replied DeMart.

"My house, at gross market per the village, is like in the $ 180s, so my increase is going to be less than $2 a week and I think when those facts are laid out for people, even on an individual basis, they can come to understand,” Morelli responded.

The Kenmore homeowners tell me, that while it won't be a big financial burden for them, it could be tough for older residents.

"Our population in Kenmore is roughly around the age of 40, but we do have a significant senior population, so they do get nervous because they are on fixed incomes and I can appreciate that,” Morelli noted.

But both residents say living in Kenmore is worth the great services they receive.

“Our plowing is incomparable to any other area. Our police response, and unfortunately, I’ve had to use it, is amazing and honest I wouldn't want to live anywhere else,” stated Morelli.

“The streets are plowed. The police will be here in under a minute if you need them. We live right around the corner volunteer fire department,” described DeMart. “We love living in the village of Kenmore.”

The village board will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a budget vote. The budget would take effect June 1.

