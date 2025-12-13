'I’m very excited': Second Trader Joe's in Western New York now open in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite freezing temperatures, more than 100 eager shoppers lined up outside the new Trader Joe's in Clarence for its official opening on Friday morning.

The popular grocery chain opened its second Western New York location in the Eastgate Plaza off Transit Road, joining the existing store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

"I am very excited," said Diane Baehre, a Clarence resident, one of the shoppers who braved the cold weather for the grand opening.

Store Manager Cristina MacNeil emphasized the company's commitment to value for its customers.

"We want to pass along the best possible value to our customers," Macneil said. "We believe that value is where price and quality intersect."

The enthusiasm was evident among shoppers who expressed their excitement about having another Trader Joe's location in the area.

"I love the floral department. I love just everything. They have a great bakery. It's just different things," described Baehre.

Josette Fisher, who lives in East Amherst and frequents the Boulevard location, welcomed the new addition to Western New York.

"What a wonderful organization to be part of Western New York," Fisher said. "We live here in East Amherst and love the one on the Boulevard."

Nicole Crispi came prepared for the grand opening with a clear shopping list in mind.

"I'm here for the mandarin orange frozen chicken. All of their frozens are amazing," Crispi said.

The popularity of the new location was immediately apparent, with the aisles packed as customers explored the store on its first day.

The new Clarence location has hired approximately 75 employees, referred to as "crew members" in Trader Joe's terminology.

Susie Cadro, one of the new team members, expressed her enthusiasm for joining the company.

"I've always loved Trader Joe's. It's a great company, a lot of different products," Cadro said.

Beyond serving customers, Trader Joe's demonstrates its commitment to the local community through food donation programs. The store will donate 100 percent of its unsold food to FeedMore Western New York and Friends of Night People.

Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio told me he’s thrilled to have a new economic driver inside the plaza. The store replaces an Applebee’s that once anchored the plaza.

There is a new concern that the popular grocery chain will add a heavier traffic flow along Transit Road, but Casilio said he's not too worried since there are already seven lanes along Transit.

“I know the DOT's already looking at improvements to the lights on Transit Road," he said. "They're thinking about a light on Third Avenue to control traffic, so I think we will be able to handle the traffic well.”

The successful opening day suggests the Clarence location will continue to draw customers in the days ahead, providing Western New York residents with another convenient option for the chain's distinctive grocery shopping experience.

