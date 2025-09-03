‘I'm so excited’: Buffalo Blizzards professional pickleball team is formed

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Blizzards are coming to Western New York, and it has nothing to do with snow. We are getting our own professional pickleball team. The owner is a schoolteacher at Maple West Elementary in the Williamsville School District.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley caught up with the owner, explaining why this has become such a popular sport and even showed her a thing or two about the game.

WKBW Cristen Kessler of East Amherst, owner of the Buffalo Blizzards Pickleball team.

“People don't know that there's just a ton of great pickleball players here, really young and old, and I feel really blessed to be in this community,” declared Cris Kessler.

When Maple West math teacher Cristen Kessler of East Amherst is not at school, you might find her on the Clarence pickleball courts.

Photo provided by Cristen Kessler. Cristen Kessler is a math teacher at Maple West.

Kessler has seven senior pro medals in pickleball, and now she owns the first-ever female-owned professional pickleball team in Western New York, the Buffalo Blizzards.

"The age group is 50 plus, and with that, we have to have at least two 60-plus ladies and two 60-plus men. We also have to have at least two 55-plus ladies and two 55-plus men, and then the rest can be 50-plus, whatever age,” explained Kessler.

WKBW U.S. Legends Pickleball League

Kessler tells me the team is made up of three local players and the rest are from across the country. They’ll be competing as part of the

Their first tournament starts September 19, and the team plays into January.

WKBW Buffalo Blizzards logo.

"Our first tournament — to be played in Indianapolis. We have one in Baltimore, Maryland. We have one in New Jersey,” Kessler noted.

“So, you're competing with the Bills schedule,” Buckley quipped. “Aah, we are a little bit. There is one tournament, unfortunately, that I have to say might conflict. That's a challenge,” Kessler replied."You're putting Buffalo on the map with pickleball? “Buckley asked. “Yeah, I'm so excited!” Kessler responded.

WKBW Cristen Kessler and her pickleball partner on Clarence court.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

“Why is it so popular?” Buckley questioned. “It's fantastic. It's really for any age and for any level. You can be a fantastic high-level pickleball player, or you can have absolutely zero pickleball,” answered Kessler. “If you have racket sport experience, you’re going to be successful here, but it's a much smaller court than tennis. Tennis obviously helps, but we do have a lot of friends from other sports that play. Also, we have a lot of people that are good at ping pong."

WKBW Pickleballs.

Kessler tells me she only started playing pickleball more than three years ago after her son encouraged her to start playing.

“I stopped playing tennis. I've been all in for pickleball,” Kessler remarked.

She tried out for the national team and was drafted to the Austin Ignite team, and that’s how she got her professional start.

WKBW Cristen Kessler demonstrates how to serve in pickleball.

Your chance to watch the Buffalo Blizzards will be at their home courts, Pickleball Island in Grand Island, for an event the team will host on September 28th, which will include a drill clinic. Kessler provided instruction on how to serve.

“I have never played this at all. I’m not very athletic. Show me quickly what to do?” Buckley asked Kessler. “Alright, I'm going to show you the basic serve. You're going to drop the ball, step, brush up, swing low to high, just like that,” Kessler demonstrated. “You did it. Great job."

