‘If you see a plow truck, stay away from it’: Drivers urged to watch for snowplows

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — With winter in full swing, Western New York drivers are urged to take it easy when approaching snowplows.

Highway crews are always urging you to be careful around snowplows to avoid a crash and there’s a perfect example of why.

A video from the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) X social media page shows a video from a state DOT snowplow dash cam.

Our highway workers risk their lives to keep roads safe for all of us. Today’s crash underscores the need to slow down and stay alert while driving, especially in winter conditions. Thankfully, no serious injuries occurred. #DontCrowdThePlow @NYSDOTBuffalo https://t.co/dBPiQ8pR2D pic.twitter.com/9A2AHqMdcf — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) December 7, 2023

The plow was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning along the I-86 in Chautauqua County. Thankfully no one was hurt.

But I wanted to help you understand what plow drivers are up against, so I met with Amherst Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey about this danger.

“You're driving a piece of equipment, like the piece behind me, that can weigh up to 10 times the amount over an average car. Then if you put the snowplows on and load it with salt, you're adding a lot more weight. So now here's this vehicle on the road traveling alongside cars and if there ever was some type of collision or accident, the trucks going to win,” Lucey. “It's very difficult.”

WKBW Amherst Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey.

This is our chance to tell you to be extra alert and watch out for those snowplows on the roadways.

“Our drivers are taught not to tailgate. They understand the distance should be safe in between the vehicle in front of them, but they can't control the vehicle behind them, especially if somebody's being unsafe. But if something happens, and if somebody runs into them because they're in a hurry, they're not paying attention. There's not a lot the driver can do to avoid that,” replied Lucey.

And here's another recent example of a car crashing into a DOT plow on a highway ramp in the Rochester area.

WKBW Town of Amherst plow.

“I don't encourage vehicles to go around or pass a plow truck,” remarked Lucey.

The state DOT has a campaign called "Don't Crowd the Plow" reminding drivers to watch for those massive plows and here's some bottom-line advice from this highway expert.

“Just take your time, be observant of weather conditions, and if you see a plow truck — stay away from it," suggests Lucey.

