‘If you don't vote, it's a no vote’: Long lines form for early voting

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Thousands of registered voters are taking advantage of early voting ahead of the November 5 general election. Millions voting across the U.S. at early polling sites and by mail-in ballots, according to TargetSmart.

The New York State Board of Elections shares data with 7 News showing 705,700 have voted by mail-in or in-person.

Long line at the Amherst Senior Center for early voting. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/8CnAyd0R9n — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) October 28, 2024

Over the weekend, more than 33,000 voted over the last two days in Erie County and more than 8,000 in Niagara County.

“If you don't vote, it's a no vote,” declared Joanne Lenoci, Williamsville resident.

WKBW Voters lined up at Amherst Senior Center.

Joanne Lenoci was among the many people standing in this long line outside the Amherst Senior Center in Amherst on the third day of early voting.

But the long line didn't act as a deterrent for the voters I spoke with, eager to make their voices heard in this historic election.

WKBW Joanne Lenoci, voter.

“Are you surprised by the long lines for early voting?” Buckley asked voters. Not at all. Not at all. This is a big year. I’m a little older and never had I had such controversy about this year. I wait in line at the casino. I wait in line here – you’ve got to do what you've got to do,” Lenoci noted.

WKBW John, voter.

"I’m surprised to see the line as massive as it is. I never experienced that far,” remarked John, Amherst resident.

WKBW Lee Adriatico, voter.

“I didn't expect it to be quite this long, being it's early, but it's better to do it today. If I don’t do it today, I’ve got to do it by next week,” commented Lee Adriatico, Amherst resident.

WKBW Rachel Beason, voter.

“I wasn't really shocked. I really didn't think it was too bad. We've been here about 40 minutes,” said Rachel Beason, Williamsville resident.

Erie County Board of Election leaders set up 38 voting sites opened across the county. 11 are in Buffalo, and every single town has a site.

"The first day was the busiest first day of early voting that we've ever had, but it seems to be on par with four years ago as a presidential campaign,” explained Jeremy Zellner, Democratic Commissioner, Erie County Board of Elections.

WKBW Jeremy Zellner, Democratic Commissioner, Erie County Board of Elections.



The board of elections also increased the amount of equipment in some of the larger towns, like here in Amherst, to process more votes.

"But it's really important to let folks know they can use any of these 38 sites across the county. I was here, in Amherst yesterday morning, and I diverted a number of folks I diverted to other areas that didn't have any lines, so they could drive 20 minutes and get right in and vote instead of waiting for 40 minutes here,” described Zellner.

WKBW Inside the Amherst Senior Center for early voting.

Zellner noted that at each early voting site, a ballot is printed out for “every single voter”. It could take up to 40 seconds to print the ballot. Zellner reminds voters they can bring in their quick scan card to the board of elections mailed to registered voters to check in quickly or show their driver’s license.

“54% of the voters who voted on Saturday used some form of a quick scan, and I think that really helped us with our speed,” Zellner said.

About 26,000 absentee ballots were also received at the Erie County Board of Elections.

WKBW Inside early voting, Amherst, NY.

Voters tell me it's so important to have your voice heard through your vote.

Issues most important to voters casting early ballots in Amherst Monday:

"My most important causes are women's reproductive rights and just our health care rights in general and the LGBTQ+ community rights,” Beason reflected. “Parts of our democracy are on the line.”

WKBW Early voting in Amherst.

"Right now, I believe we're controlling how our country is going to be run for the next four years, and if you don't put your say in now, you really have nothing to complain about,” replied John.

“How important is this election to you? “Buckley asked “It's very important. It's very important, but I say make the best one win,” responded Lenoci.

WKBW Voting in Amherst.

Some voters told me the economy and abortion are important topics to them in this presidential election.

“I’m not happy with the economy, I worry about my children and my grandchildren – what they’re going to have to face. It’s just very hard to shop. I just hope that the right person wins and that we get back on our feet,” answered Adriatico.

Early voting will continue through November 3. Click herefor early voting sites in Erie County. Click here for early voting sites in Niagara County.

