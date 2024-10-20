'I'd probably walk around the world': Clarence mother completes 500-mile trek in honor of her late son

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Clarence mother's 500-mile journey across New York State came to a close on Saturday at Sunset Park.

We first introduced you to Debbie Curtis earlier this month and her journey all in honor of her late son Brock.





"I'd probably walk around the world if I thought it'd bring more attention to the issue," said Debbie Curtis. "People with mental illness still do not feel supported as much as those who have other kinds of illnesses.'

Brock struggled with a bipolar diagnosis and died at 24. Curtis then founded the 4 Team Brock Foundation and set off on a journey to raise awareness for others.

"Mental illness is an illness and health is health so we really want to focus on getting people to support others," said Curtis.

Tony Jones Debbie on Brock's memorial bench at the end of her trek



She finished at Sunset Park, where Brock grew up playing and where a bench in his memory now sits.

"Brock was with me the whole way and I really did literally talk to him when it was in the 30s and raining a couple of days and I said 'Hey you really gotta help me get through this,' and he did," said Curtis.

For more on 4 Team Brock, click here.