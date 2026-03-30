TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting access to legal help is not always easy, but Neighborhood Legal Services is meeting people right where they are with the Justice Bus.

The Justice Bus is a mobile office designed to bring free legal services directly to people in need. It travels across Western New York to communities where transportation, internet access, and knowing how to use technology can create major barriers.

"Neighbor Legal Services has observed that clients who are facing civil legal issues don’t have a right, pretty much the legal representation. So we developed this idea of really bringing the services to the doorsteps of our clients to really increase the access to free civil legal assistance," Davewin Meade said.

Attorneys help with housing issues, public benefits, family law, and more, offering support many clients otherwise would not have access to.

"A lot of our clients are, you know, maybe elderly or disabled. And there’s such a technology desert in different parts of rural Western New York. Not knowing how to use a phone or Zoom can be really big barriers," Zora Raglow-Defranco said.

Latoyami Mohamed was facing the threat of eviction after her landlord tried to charge her for her grandson, who serves as her aide, simply for staying overnight.

WATCH: 'I would have lost everything': Mobile Justice Bus brings free legal services to Western New York communities

Mobile Justice Bus brings free legal services to Western New York communities

"They were going to evict me. They were giving me letters. They gave me one notice saying that I had to add him to my lease, and he had to pay rent when he was just the aide there for only three hours at night," Mohamed said.

The Justice Bus program helped Mohamed navigate the situation and keep her housing.

"What she did was she helped me through that, and got him to still stay my aide, and I didn’t have to get evicted," Mohamed said.

"Without her coming here, I probably lost my house. I would have lost everything." Mohamed said.

Neighborhood Legal Services says the Justice Bus continues to expand, reaching more communities in need. People looking for help can contact the organization by phone or visit its website to learn more about services and upcoming stops.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

