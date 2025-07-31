'I was shocked by it’: I.C.E. raided Asia Food Market in Amherst

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — An I.C.E. raid took place at the popular Asia Food Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on Wednesday.

Buffalo's I.C.E. Homeland Security coordinated the raid along with U.S. Customs and Border, the IRS, and the FBI.

WKBW Outside the Asia Food Market in Amherst on Thursday.

“It was a coordinated raid with their other location in Rochester, and they were looking for evidence of human trafficking,” explained Alejandro Gutierrez, immigration attorney.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, armed with a warrant, conducted a raid Wednesday morning at the Asia Food Market in Amherst.

WKBW I.C.E. raid at the market on Wednesday.

7 News obtained a couple of video clips from people who observed the raid, showing law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape outside the market.

“I believe that it's probably profiling to see what they can catch. It's basically a fishing expedition to see where they obtain their employees, to see if there's any wrongdoing in there,” Gutierrez described.

WKBW Alejandro Gutierrez & Lee Sobieski, Immigration attorneys at Berger, Berger & Sobiesk.



Immigration attorneys at Berger, Berger & Sobieski in Amherst, who represent the business, tell me they weren't sure if anyone was arrested. But agents seized cell phones, business records, and computers. They say the raids are "pointless” targeting immigrant-owned businesses.

"It's not only harassment, it's frankly, just a bad waste of resources, and frankly, just nonsensical,” stated Attorney Lee Sobieski.

WKBW I.C.E. logo.

I.C.E. issued a statement saying “due to the ongoing nature of this criminal investigation," they cannot provide additional information at this time.

"On July 30, 2025, ICE Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo, in coordination with partners including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the FBI, conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations in western New York. Due to the ongoing nature of this criminal investigation, we cannot provide additional information at this time.”

The FBI, assisting in the raid, also issued the following statement:

“The FBI is supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security with immigration operations all over the country. Based upon this, asked for assistance, FBI special agents are participating in DHS led immigration enforcement efforts.” Initially the market closed on Wednesday following the raid, but Thursday the store was open for business.



Employees did not want to go on camera, but they let me inside. That’s where I met a North Tonawanda couple, who told me they shop at the market all the time and were in the parking lot on Wednesday when the raid occurred.

WKBW Asia Food Market checkout.

“I saw that ice was at the front of the store talking to a bunch of the people who do work here and there was civilians who were standing by – watching this happen – recording it, talking back to I.C.E. saying ‘why are you doing this’, ‘this is not okay’”, recalls Manny Fegley, shopper.

WKBW Manny Fegley, shopper.

“I was shocked by it. It's the first time we've seen something like that, and just hoping it doesn't escalate,” Zach Orzelle reflected. “It's a little scary – I guess in New York you wouldn't really assume that that would be happening.”

WKBW Zach Orzelle, shopper.

“It's really sad to see what's happening in this country. I’m still really heartbroken over the fact that this all happened,” Fegley noted.

Video clips for our story were courtesy of Vithaya Kanhalangsy and Manny Fegley.