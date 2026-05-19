WESTERN NEW YORK (WKBW) — Voters across Western New York are headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on school district budgets and school board races, with many districts grappling with rising operational costs.

In the Tonawanda City School District, voters are weighing in on a budget of just under $45 million. John and Sally Sherman were among those casting ballots.

WATCH: 'I trust their judgment': WNY voters decide school district budgets

'I trust their judgment': WNY voters decide school district budgets

"It's an important part of the education system...I trust their judgment," Sally Sherman said.

John Sherman echoed that sentiment, urging others to participate.

"Everyone should vote to know what's going on in the school district," John Sherman said.

He also expressed confidence in how district leaders have managed finances.

"I think they're doing a good job... budget-wise...because staying within the 2 percent cap," John Sherman said.

WKBW Tonawanda City Schools Superintendent Dr. Timothy Oldenburg.

Tonawanda City Schools Superintendent Dr. Timothy Oldenburg said the district worked hard to keep costs in check.

"It's a year-to-year increase of 1 point zero 2 percent....so we're really proud of some of the efficiencies that we've been able to take advantage of...and continue to be responsible to our taxpayers," Oldenburg said.

The district relies heavily on state foundation aid, and Oldenburg acknowledged the uncertainty created by the state budget not yet being in place.

"Not having the state budget in place obviously puts stress on our ability to accurately plan and forecast and deliver," Oldenburg said.

WKBW City of Tonawanda voter Pete Somerville.

City of Tonawanda voter Pete Somerville said he understands the challenges facing district leaders.

"I realize they're doing the best they can, that's why we're here," Somerville said.

In the Williamsville Central School District, voters are deciding on a budget of more than $248 million. Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall said the spending plan protects core programs.

"It maintains all of our education programming...our extracurriculars and it is a quarter of a million-dollar budget," Brown-Hall said.

WKBW Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, Williamsville Schools Superintendent.

Brown-Hall pointed to rising operational costs and the absence of a finalized state budget as key pressures facing districts across New York.

"Every district — no matter where you're at — right now you have to pay strict attention to your budget...knowing that the situation we're in right now...we don't have the state budget...so we have to be mindful...and every district just doing some tightening belt," Brown-Hall said.

One voter who did not want to go on camera said she disliked the budget. But voter Pat Hall said the schools need funding.

WKBW Williamsville School District voters.

"I believe in education...and I believe in supporting the teachers...and the staff...it's a very hard job....and anyway that we can be supportive and help...if we can do it — then we have to do it," Hall said.

Voting in Williamsville ends at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Tonawanda City voting will end at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Districts expect to have results by late Tuesday evening.

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