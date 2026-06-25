TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore East High School senior is being called a hero after using his emergency medical training to save his neighbor's life.

Caelob Wilkins, 17, recently earned a nursing assistant certification through BOCES and interned with the Town of Tonawanda paramedics. He put those skills to use a couple of weeks ago.

"I got to my neighbor's house, and she was suffering from extreme blood loss," he said. "So, I got there, and I took action and saved her life."

Susan Ali, 53, lives alone and has been on dialysis for 27 years. The access port in her leg suddenly popped open after a shower. She called a friend, who called 911 and her neighbors.

"Caelob and his family came running when I was on the floor, and not really with it," Ali recalled.

Wilkins used a belt as a tourniquet on her bleeding leg.

"I was freaking out," Wilkins said. "I saw a lot of blood, and I knew I had to stop it. I kept telling her to stay awake, because you don't want them to pass out, and she was thanking us that we were helping her."

WATCH: 'I took action and saved her life': Ken-Ton student saves neighbor's life

'I took action and saved her life': Ken-Ton student saves neighbor's life

His father, Michael Wilkins, was by his side and watched in awe.

"To see your son do that was huge," he said. "I'm a very proud father, very proud."

Wilkins' mother, Jade, described the moment her son acted without hesitation, even skipping protective gear to get to Ali faster.

Wilkins said he knew the stakes were high. He credits his mother's career for inspiring him to help others.

"My mom has always helped people with other situations," Wilkins said. "She works as a social worker, and I like to help people, and she inspired me to do that."

Town of Tonawanda paramedic Joshua Lembke tells me that what Wilkins did took real courage.

"It takes a lot for a kid, especially his age, to step in and do anything in that kind of situation. Especially making some of the right decisions," Lembke said.

Ali said she is grateful her neighbor was there.

"I'm very lucky," Ali said. "Caelob was more than willing to stay calm and do what needed to be done, and in a very scary situation."

Jade and other neighbors also returned to Ali’s home to clean it while she was hospitalized for four days.

"They stepped in and stepped up and did all that, so I didn't have to come home and relive it,” Ali said.

Ali, a faithful woman, tells me she believes a higher power was watching over.

"I'm very blessed," Ali said. "I do believe God was watching over me, and he sent someone. I believe he's got big plans for Caelob, and everybody needs to know about him."

With this life-saving experience behind him, Wilkins said he is planning a career in emergency response. He has already joined the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department.

"Eventually want to become a paramedic, so that's the end goal," Wilkins said.

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