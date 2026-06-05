CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a bedroom makeover became a moment of joy and relief for one Clarence family.

On Saturday, 12-year-old Charlie Roessler walked into the bedroom of his dreams — complete with a galaxy ceiling, glow-in-the-dark stars, Minecraft-inspired details and a moon-shaped lamp — thanks to Special Spaces Western New York.

“I was like, oh my god, I love it, and it's just so cool,” Charlie said after seeing the transformation.

The reveal also marked a major milestone for the nonprofit organization, which celebrated its 150th dream bedroom makeover for a child battling cancer in Western New York.

WATCH: Special Spaces WNY completes bedroom transformation for Clarence boy battling cancer

'I love it': Special Spaces WNY completes bedroom transformation for Clarence boy battling cancer

Charlie, who will soon turn 13, has been battling osteosarcoma since being diagnosed in December of 2024.

His mother, Heather Roessler, said Charlie immediately began chemotherapy and spent much of 2025 in treatment. After months of chemotherapy and radiation, the family hoped he was cancer-free. But earlier this year, doctors confirmed the cancer had spread to his lungs.

Charlie has since undergone additional chemotherapy and surgeries and is now waiting to hear whether he qualifies for an immunotherapy clinical trial at a medical center in New Jersey.

Despite the difficult journey, Charlie’s family says he has remained the same kind-hearted kid everyone loves.

“Charlie is one of the sweetest, smartest, kindest, funniest boy that you would ever want to meet,” said his grandmother, Tony Roessler. “He's one of those kids where everybody wants to be his best friend.”

The newly renovated bedroom was designed around Charlie’s interests, including Buffalo sports, the color turquoise, outer space and Minecraft.

“The ceiling is like a galaxy, looks like the night sky, and there's like the lamp is the moon, and my closet is like another portal from Minecraft, and my windows are glass panes from Minecraft too,” Charlie said.

For the past 15 years, Special Spaces Western New York has worked to create personalized bedroom makeovers for children battling cancer, relying on volunteers, donations and community partnerships.

Lynn Wall, director of Special Spaces Western New York, said the goal is to give children a space where they can simply be kids.

“They spend so much time in the hospital and doctors' offices, and just having really crummy stuff go on,” Wall said. “If they can have a space where they feel safe and comfortable and fun, you know, we hope for comforting, but if they want to have fun in there, that's great.”

For Charlie’s family, the room represents more than just a makeover.

“That was just a huge emotional and financial relief to have that done for us,” Heather Roessler said. “That’s one thing we don't have to worry about, and it's literally all his dreams coming true in there.”

As for Charlie?

“It’s awesome,” he said. “And I’m so grateful.”