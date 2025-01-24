'I got over 500 [birthday cards]': 102-year-old Clarence woman’s birthday wish comes true

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday marked a special celebration at Bristol Village in Clarence Center. Betty Clemen, the community’s oldest resident, just celebrated a milestone.

“It’s my 102nd birthday,” Betty said. “I’m feeling my age, beginning to feel it.”

You may remember the original story announcing her birthday wish, 102 cards from across the community.

"It seems impossible to believe. I just say I have been very lucky," Betty said when we spoke to her in December. 'I like hearing from old friends': Family asks community to write cards for woman's 102nd birthday

Q: “How many cards did you end up getting?”

Betty: “I got over 500.”

WKBW Betty spent her birthday with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came from as far as Colorado and North Carolina to celebrate.

Plenty of cards were sent locally in Western New York, but some came from as far away as Orlando, Boston, Tampa, Las Vegas, and more.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d hear from everybody across the country,” Betty said.

An unexpected visitor made this birthday extra special. Tonawanda High School principal Lyndsey Todaro stopped by to surprise Betty, a class of 1941 graduate, with a new shirt with the high school logo on it, birthday cards signed by students and staff, and her original yearbook from 84 years ago.

Sally Stroka Betty told me this was the first time she had seen her senior yearbook in years.

Betty’s daughter Sally Stroka told me she hasn’t yet decided how their family will celebrate Betty’s 103rd birthday next year.