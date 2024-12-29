‘I like hearing from old friends’: Family asks community to write cards for Clarence woman’s 102nd birthday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Betty Clemen will celebrate her 102nd birthday next month, and you can send her a birthday card to celebrate this milestone birthday with her.

“It seems impossible to believe. I just say I have been very lucky,” Betty said.

WKBW Betty's family made her this blanket that lists all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As with any birthday, there should be a special celebration, and Betty’s daughter Sally Stroka had the perfect idea to celebrate her mom after watching 7 News.

In November, WWII veteran James Currie Jr’s family asked the community to write him letters to celebrate his 100th birthday. The community heard that request and answered with hundreds of letters and cards.

'Thank you': Hundreds of letters sent to WWII veteran celebrating his 100th birthday

“I’m a Channel 7 watcher, all my life. I have seen numerous stories done about people who have written in and wanted the same thing for 100th birthdays,” Sally said. “I wanted to see if we could have the public send her 102 birthday cards. She is a lover of mail on a daily basis.”

Betty tells me she’d love to hear from people near and far because it reminds her of her school days. She graduated from Tonawanda High School, class of 1941.

“In school, we had pen pals, and I had a pen pal in Denmark who kept in touch with me until after I was married,” Betty said.

WKBW

Betty now spends time with her three kids, five grandkids, and seven great-grandchildren.