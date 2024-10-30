'I felt a little bit of heaven': Another option for Catholics in Western New York?

LANCASTER, NY (WKBW) — With so much controversy surrounding the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, from the sex abuse scandal to the massive church closings, some Catholics are losing their faith. However, others are finding another option at the Polish National Catholic Church in Lancaster.

“I came here – I felt a little bit of heaven,” declared Mary Ellen Sanfilippo, parishioner.

Sanfilippo of East Amherst told me she started attending the Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, the Polish National Catholic Church in Lancaster, a few years ago at the height of the Buffalo Diocese priest sex abuse scandal.

“And I was very disappointed, very upset, feeling the lies and the deception and I had been born and raised from the Catholic and I felt lost,” replied Sanfilippo.

The beautiful church has nothing to do with the Buffalo Diocese. The National Catholic Church was formed in 1897 when it broke away from Rome.

Here in our region, it's under the National Catholic Church Buffalo-Pittsburgh Diocese.

"We have a valid Eucharist. A valid priesthood and it's recognized by Rome, but again, we're not under their jurisdiction,” explained Bishop John Mack.

Bishop John Mack leads his diocese and is pastor at the Lancaster church. Recently he's been running a television ad in our region to show it is considered a “valid Catholic and apostolic church." That means it has weekend masses, sacraments, Eucharist, and many other common aspects of the Catholic faith.

“A Catholic church owned by the parishioners, who decide its fate,” the advertisement states.

"It's a sharing of power and when it works right. It's beautiful,” noted Bishop Mack.

"The very first day that I came to mass, it just felt like home. I was greeted warmly. I loved the Mass,” stated Anne Marie Szpylman, parishioner. “I was greeted warmly. I loved the mass, the homily, the music. I just fell in love with it, and I knew that this was going to be my parish home.”

Szpylman also left a church in the Buffalo Diocese.

I asked Sanfilippo if there is much difference in the Mass.

“It's very, very similar, but the difference that I found was that I felt God. I feel God here. with all that we were going through in the Roman Church, I was feeling as if I was falling away, and there was no shepherd to bring me closer to God,” Sanfilippo answered.

But one big difference – priests in the National Catholic Church are allowed to be married.

“Jesus healed Peter's mother-in-law, so Peter was married – the first Western pope,” noted Father Joseph Pasquella.

Father Pasquella is married and serves as a rector. A former deacon in the Roman Catholic Church, who decided to walk away from the Buffalo Diocese.

“You know, I felt like a round peg in a square hole trying to fit in,” Pasquella described.

Parishioner Szpylman has no problem with married priests.

“I do feel that it's most natural for priests to be able to marry. They understand the family dynamics and what we all go through in life and sickness and health,” Szpylman said.

Both Szpylman and Sanfilippo said they also like the fact that the parishioners control the church’s destiny, unlike the Buffalo Diocese.

“There are no surprises. The church cannot be pulled out from underneath us and leave us abandoned. The clergy and the parishioners worked together,” stated Sanfilippo.

“Do not have the ability or the right to close a parish without the concurrence of the parish committee. They have to call a meeting to close,” Bishop Mack explained.

Bishop Mack is also married to Sherry Mack, often drawing a surprise.

“Oh, you're Mrs. Mack, and I said, yeah,” commented Mack. "It makes it better because we understand he's a dad, he's a grandpa of four, and it's, it's exciting and we really embrace our families.”

Bishop Mack's wife said it's time for the Roman Catholic Church to allow priests to marry.

“I'll be honest – it's a long time coming because I don't think the Roman Catholic Church would have so many issues,” Mack responded.

There are about 200 parishioners at the Lancaster church, however, along that site, there are four other churches in Western New York, Niagara Falls, Woodlawn, Brant and North Java.

"If you want to see a different manifestation of the catholic faith – our doors are open,” Bishop Mack replied.