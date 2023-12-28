'How can you say no to this puppy?' City of Tonawanda Mayor hosts Paws for a Cause

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY — Starting January 9th, the City of Tonawanda Mayor John White will host dogs every month from Pit Chic—an animal shelter in Grand Island.

Mayor White told 7 News that this decision came after the Dog Control Officer asked him to change the ordinance in the City from 3 dogs in a household to 4, which the Mayor declined.

WKBW

The decision to host the dogs from the shelter is a happy compromise to promote the dogs throughout the year.

WKBW

I mean look at him how can you say no to this puppy? My wife may kill me because she will want me to bring it home, but the bottom line is it is a win win for the puppies.

Kelli Swagel, owner of the Pit Chic sheltersays this is a great opportunity to get fosters and forever homes for the dogs.

"We are always looking for fosters. Fosters help us keep kennels open, so that other dogs that are in need can come in to the shelter," said Swagel.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering you can visit the Pit Chic here.