'We have been over capacity': Grand Island dog shelter needs help finding forever homes for dogs

GRAND ISLAND, NY — Pit Chic—a dog shelter in Grand Island—says they have been over capacity since starting a contract with the City of Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls contracted Pit Chic to take in the stray dogs the animal control officer picks up, and Pit Chic owner Kelli Swagel gladly took them in.

After six weeks of the contract, they are over capacity and asking for the public's help to find forever homes for the dogs.

"Just because these dogs have a traumatic past that doesn't mean that they are not a wonderful dog."

Niagara Falls Police Animal Crimes Investigator Donny Booth says because the city is experiencing a high amount of surrenders, there is now a waitlist to surrender a dog to the city.

This has led to people lying to the police saying they found the dogs when they actually are getting rid of them themselves.

"How do you get around that waiting list? Well, people are unfortunately telling us a bit of a lie to get us to take the dogs and adding to the problem that we face."

Pit Chic has many dogs available for foster and adoption — you can find them here.

You can find ways to donate at the shelter here or through the shelter wishlist.