‘Hopefully people stay safe’: Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda blasted by lake effect snow

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — Heavy lake effect snow blasted through the Village of Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda Wednesday with blowing and drifting snow.

There is no travel ban, so many people were out picking up storm necessities at nearby supermarkets.

WKBW Kenmore, NY.

Braving the very sharp winds and bitter cold, plenty of people were heading in and out of Dash’s Market on Colvin Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda, stocking up as they rode out this latest storm.

“People got to eat,” declared Bob Braunback, employee Dash’s.

"That’s why we’re getting groceries, just to make sure that we have enough supplies at home and stay warm and fed and be inside with the dogs,“ remarked Maddie Rorbacher, Tonawanda resident.

WKBW Maddie Rorbacher & Curtis Morin, Tonawanda residents.







“So now we’re just going to get tomato soup and grill cheese,” explained Curtis Morin, Tonawanda resident.

“I ran out of dog treats — that’s why I’m here and half and half before they close,” remarked John Brautigan, Tonawanda resident.

WKBW John Brautigan, Tonawanda resident.

There is no travel ban in place in the Town of Tonawanda or Kenmore, but Erie County has a travel advisory. Tonawanda and Kenmore have plows and salters working to keep the streets as clear as possible as this snowstorm rolled in.

WKBW Village of Kenmore snow plow.

“I was watching you guys on the news this morning and it’s coming in layers — it’s coming,” noted Braunback. “What’s your best advice?” Buckley asked. “Best advice? Stay home,” replied Braunback.

WKBW Bob Braunback, employee Dash’s.

The Kenmore-Tonawanda School District says all schools and activities will be canceled Thursday.

WKBW Flag outside of Kenmore West High School.

If you do head out watch for changing conditions, including whiteouts and frigid conditions.

“Hopefully people stay safe and stay smart too,” Morin commented.