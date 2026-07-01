TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the heat wave continues to bake Western New York, the Town of Tonawanda is making adjustments to its pre-Fourth of July fireworks celebration taking place Thursday night.

Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn said organizers are expecting a large crowd for the event at Kenney Park.

"The City of Buffalo is not having fireworks. Everyone else in Western New York is having their fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th. We're the only one tomorrow night on July 2nd, so we're kind of kicking off the weekend here in Western New York," Flynn said.

Flynn said safety is a priority for the event.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure that the residents are going to be safe," he said.

They have shifted some of the activities later. Food trucks now open at 6:30 p.m. The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will play at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.

Police and paramedics will be on hand. The parks department is setting up misting tents and cooling stations.

Flynn also offered advice to attendees about when to arrive.

"No need to get here too early. There's plenty of spots, plenty of area here," Flynn said. "You'll be able to see the fireworks. You'll be able to see the band, but you know you've got to have some common sense."

WATCH: Holiday week heat wave prompts adjustment to Town of Tonawanda fireworks display

Holiday week heat wave prompts adjustment to Town of Tonawanda fireworks display

While the fireworks show draws anticipation, the summer heat has already sent families looking for relief. The Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park in the Town of Tonawanda was a popular destination on Wednesday.

One grandmother said she made the trip specifically to help her family cope with the temperatures.

"I brought my grandkids here to beat the heat, said Jeanine Cavese.

The splash park, located at 260 Brompton Road, is open in two-hour sessions daily through the summer. Tickets for the general public are $7 and $5 with an access card.

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