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Your guide to fireworks across Western New York this Fourth of July

Fireworks will be on display from July 3 to July 5 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!
Your guide to fireworks across Western New York this Fourth of July
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display from July 3 to July 5 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!

Allegany County

Andover

  • Andover 4th of July Celebration
  • July 4
  • Parade, vendors and bounce houses
  • Fireworks begin at dusk
  • Side hill across from the firehall at the end of Main Street (417Jul== and 21)

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville

  • Summer Music Festival Weekend
  • July 5
  • Performances by Cami Clune and Max Muscato, following a fireworks display
  • Holiday Valley: 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, P.O. Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731-0370

Salamanca

  • Fireworks at the Casino 2026
  • July 4
  • Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
  • Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino: 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd, Salamanca, NY 14779

Chautauqua County

Bemus Point

Cassadaga Lake

Dunkirk

Findley Lake

Jamestown

Lakewood

Mayville

Silver Creek

Erie County

Akron

  • 2026 4th of July
  • July 3
  • Food, vendors and community band
  • Fireworks begin around dusk
  • Veterans Park: 5929 Buell Street, Akron, NY 14001

Buffalo

Cheektowaga

Chaffee

City of Tonawanda

  • July 4
  • Face painting, balloon artist and portable rock wall
  • Fireworks begin at dusk
  • Renaissance Bridge: Main Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Clarence

Depew

East Aurora

  • Independence Day Celebration
  • July 3
  • Train ride, parade and concerts
  • Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
  • Hamlin Park: 166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

Grand Island

Hamburg

Lancaster

Marilla

Orchard Park

Tonawanda

Genesee County

Batavia

Corfu

Niagara County

Lewiston

Niagara Falls

Olcott

Pendleton

Ransomville

Wheatfield

Orleans County

Albion

Lyndonville

Steuben County

Corning

Hornell

Wyoming County

Perry

Warsaw

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