Your guide to fireworks across Western New York this Fourth of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display from July 3 to July 5 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!

Allegany County

Andover



Andover 4th of July Celebration

July 4

Parade, vendors and bounce houses

Fireworks begin at dusk

Side hill across from the firehall at the end of Main Street (417Jul== and 21)

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville



Summer Music Festival Weekend

July 5

Performances by Cami Clune and Max Muscato, following a fireworks display

Holiday Valley: 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, P.O. Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731-0370

Salamanca



Fireworks at the Casino 2026

July 4

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino: 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd, Salamanca, NY 14779

Chautauqua County

Bemus Point



4th of July Weekend at The Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House

July 4

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House: 72 Main Street, Bemus Point, NY 14712



Bemus Point Fireworks America 250

July 4

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake

Cassadaga Lake



Flares And Boats Around Cassadaga Lakes

July 4

Lighting of the flares begin around 9:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Lake: Dale Drive, Cassadaga, NY 14718

Dunkirk



Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Dunkirk Memorial Park: Route 5, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Findley Lake



4th of July Celebration in Findley Lake

July 4

Boat parade, duck race and chicken bake sale

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Findley Lake, NY 14736

Jamestown



American 250 - RUSH Late Model Touring Series at Stateline Speedway

July 4

Live music, food, races and a fireworks show

Stateline Speedway: 4150 Kortwright Road, Jamestown, NY 14701



Jamestown Tarp Skunks Firework show

July 3

Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park: 485 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

Lakewood



Lakewood July 4th Summerfest & Fireworks

July 4

Crafts, food and entertainment

Chautauqua Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750



Ion Sky at the Village of Lakewood's Independence Day Celebration

July 4

Firecracker run, music and a fireworks show

Richard O Hartley Park: 2 West Lake Street, Lakewood, NY 14750

Mayville



Mayville July 4th Celebration

July 4

Car displays, food vendors and live music

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Lakeside Park: Route 394, Mayville, NY 14757



Mayville Lakeside Park Fourth of July

July 4

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Mayville Lakeside Park: 78 Water Street, Mayville, NY 14757

Silver Creek



Silver Creek Fourth of July Fireworks and Music

July 3

George Borrello Park: Front Street, Silver Creek, NY 14136

Erie County

Akron



2026 4th of July

July 3

Food, vendors and community band

Fireworks begin around dusk

Veterans Park: 5929 Buell Street, Akron, NY 14001

Buffalo



Sound & Sky on the waterfront with M&T Bank

July 3

Performance by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and fireworks over Lake Erie

Buffalo's Outer Harbor: 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203

Spirit of Buffalo Fireworks on the Water

July 3

Boat tours and fireworks on the water

44 Prime Street, Central Wharf, Buffalo, NY 14202

Cheektowaga



Town of Cheektowaga FreedomFest

July 3

Food trucks and live music

Cheektowaga Town Park: 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Chaffee



Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4

Fireworks begin at dusk

11349 Chaffee-Curriers Road, Chaffee, NY 14030-9511

City of Tonawanda



July 4

Face painting, balloon artist and portable rock wall

Fireworks begin at dusk

Renaissance Bridge: Main Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Clarence



The Great Pumpkin Farm: 4th of July at the Carnival

July 5

Fireworks begin at dusk

The Great Pumpkin Farm: 11199 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Depew



Depew Community Center American 250 Concert

July 3

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Fireman's Park Pavilion: 90 Gould Avenue, Depew, NY 14043

East Aurora



Independence Day Celebration

July 3

Train ride, parade and concerts

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Hamlin Park: 166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

Grand Island



Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Pie-eating contest, live music and cultural performances

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Hamburg



Cloverbank Country Club Fireworks Display

July 2

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Cloverbank Country Club: 5324 Rogers Road, Hamburg, NY 14075



Wanakah Country Club Fireworks Display

July 4

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Wanakah Country Club: 5161 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075

Lancaster



July 4th Celebration at St. Mary's

July 4

Fireworks begin around 8 p.m.

64 St. Mary's Street, Lancaster, NY 14086

Marilla



American 250 Carnival, Parade & Events

July 4

Carnival, parade and live music

Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Marilla Fire Company: 1940 West Avenue, Marilla, NY 14102

Orchard Park



Town of Orchard Park Fourth of July

July 4

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Yates Park/Green Lake: 200 North Lake Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Tonawanda



Independence celebration at Kenney Park

July 2

Food trucks and the American Legion band

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Kenney Park: 2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Genesee County

Batavia



Batavia Muckdogs post-game firework show

July 3

Game against Elmira Pioneers

Dwyer Stadium: 299 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020

Corfu



Darien Lake Star-Spangled Night

July 4

Six Flags Darien Lake: 9993 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036

Niagara County

Lewiston



July 4th Celebration in Academy Park

July 4

Concert performance by Reflector and fireworks show

Academy Park: 170 South 9th Street, Lewiston, NY 14092

Niagara Falls



Niagara Falls Firework Show

July 3, July 4, July 6

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Niagara Falls State Park: 304 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303



The Legends Comedy Series 2026

July 4

Comedy show, food and a fireworks show

Legends Bar: 240 1st Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303



Independence Day Fireworks

July 2

Fireworks begin around 9:40 p.m.

310 4th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Olcott



Olcott Beach Carousel Park

July 3

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Olcott Beach, Krull Park, Lake Ontario Shoreline

Pendleton



Happy Birthday America/4th of July Event

July 4

Parade, flag ceremony and DJ set

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

6570 Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton, NY, 14094

Ransomville



Ransomville Speedway

July 3

2315 Braley Road, Ransomville, NY 14131

Wheatfield



Independence Day Fireworks

July 4

Fireworks begin at dusk

Oppenheim Park: 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Orleans County

Albion



Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration

July 3

Vendors, live music and chicken BBQ

Fireworks begin at dusk.

Bullard Park: 12792 East Avenue, Albion, NY 14411

Lyndonville



Lyndonville's Independence Day Celebration

July 4

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

2 South Main Street, Lyndonville, NY 14098

Steuben County

Corning



Corning July 4th Fireworks

July 4

Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Hornell



Hornell Celebrates the 250th Independence Day

July 4

Parade, music and car show

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park: 415 Duane Street, Hornell, NY 14843-2211

Wyoming County

Perry



Silver Lake Ring of Fire & Fireworks

July 3

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Silver Lake Golf Course: 3820 Club Road, Perry, NY 14530

Warsaw

