Your guide to fireworks across Western New York this Fourth of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display from July 3 to July 5 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!
Allegany County
Andover
- Andover 4th of July Celebration
- July 4
- Parade, vendors and bounce houses
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- Side hill across from the firehall at the end of Main Street (417Jul== and 21)
Cattaraugus County
Ellicottville
- Summer Music Festival Weekend
- July 5
- Performances by Cami Clune and Max Muscato, following a fireworks display
- Holiday Valley: 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, P.O. Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731-0370
Salamanca
- Fireworks at the Casino 2026
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
- Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino: 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd, Salamanca, NY 14779
Chautauqua County
Bemus Point
- 4th of July Weekend at The Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House: 72 Main Street, Bemus Point, NY 14712
- Bemus Point Fireworks America 250
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Chautauqua Lake
Cassadaga Lake
- Flares And Boats Around Cassadaga Lakes
- July 4
- Lighting of the flares begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Cassadaga Lake: Dale Drive, Cassadaga, NY 14718
Dunkirk
- Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Dunkirk Memorial Park: Route 5, Dunkirk, NY 14048
Findley Lake
- 4th of July Celebration in Findley Lake
- July 4
- Boat parade, duck race and chicken bake sale
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Findley Lake, NY 14736
Jamestown
- American 250 - RUSH Late Model Touring Series at Stateline Speedway
- July 4
- Live music, food, races and a fireworks show
- Stateline Speedway: 4150 Kortwright Road, Jamestown, NY 14701
- Jamestown Tarp Skunks Firework show
- July 3
- Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park: 485 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701
Lakewood
- Lakewood July 4th Summerfest & Fireworks
- July 4
- Crafts, food and entertainment
- Chautauqua Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750
- Ion Sky at the Village of Lakewood's Independence Day Celebration
- July 4
- Firecracker run, music and a fireworks show
- Richard O Hartley Park: 2 West Lake Street, Lakewood, NY 14750
Mayville
- Mayville July 4th Celebration
- July 4
- Car displays, food vendors and live music
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Lakeside Park: Route 394, Mayville, NY 14757
- Mayville Lakeside Park Fourth of July
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Mayville Lakeside Park: 78 Water Street, Mayville, NY 14757
Silver Creek
- Silver Creek Fourth of July Fireworks and Music
- July 3
- George Borrello Park: Front Street, Silver Creek, NY 14136
Erie County
Akron
- 2026 4th of July
- July 3
- Food, vendors and community band
- Fireworks begin around dusk
- Veterans Park: 5929 Buell Street, Akron, NY 14001
Buffalo
- Sound & Sky on the waterfront with M&T Bank
- July 3
- Performance by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and fireworks over Lake Erie
- Buffalo's Outer Harbor: 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203
- Spirit of Buffalo Fireworks on the Water
- July 3
- Boat tours and fireworks on the water
- 44 Prime Street, Central Wharf, Buffalo, NY 14202
Cheektowaga
- Town of Cheektowaga FreedomFest
- July 3
- Food trucks and live music
- Cheektowaga Town Park: 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Chaffee
- Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show
- July 4
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- 11349 Chaffee-Curriers Road, Chaffee, NY 14030-9511
City of Tonawanda
- July 4
- Face painting, balloon artist and portable rock wall
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- Renaissance Bridge: Main Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Clarence
- The Great Pumpkin Farm: 4th of July at the Carnival
- July 5
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- The Great Pumpkin Farm: 11199 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031
Depew
- Depew Community Center American 250 Concert
- July 3
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Fireman's Park Pavilion: 90 Gould Avenue, Depew, NY 14043
East Aurora
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 3
- Train ride, parade and concerts
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Hamlin Park: 166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, NY 14052
Grand Island
- Fourth of July Celebration
- July 4
- Pie-eating contest, live music and cultural performances
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
Hamburg
- Cloverbank Country Club Fireworks Display
- July 2
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Cloverbank Country Club: 5324 Rogers Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
- Wanakah Country Club Fireworks Display
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Wanakah Country Club: 5161 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
Lancaster
- July 4th Celebration at St. Mary's
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 8 p.m.
- 64 St. Mary's Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Marilla
- American 250 Carnival, Parade & Events
- July 4
- Carnival, parade and live music
- Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.
- Marilla Fire Company: 1940 West Avenue, Marilla, NY 14102
Orchard Park
- Town of Orchard Park Fourth of July
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
- Yates Park/Green Lake: 200 North Lake Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Tonawanda
- Independence celebration at Kenney Park
- July 2
- Food trucks and the American Legion band
- Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Kenney Park: 2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Genesee County
Batavia
- Batavia Muckdogs post-game firework show
- July 3
- Game against Elmira Pioneers
- Dwyer Stadium: 299 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020
Corfu
- Darien Lake Star-Spangled Night
- July 4
- Six Flags Darien Lake: 9993 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036
Niagara County
Lewiston
- July 4th Celebration in Academy Park
- July 4
- Concert performance by Reflector and fireworks show
- Academy Park: 170 South 9th Street, Lewiston, NY 14092
Niagara Falls
- Niagara Falls Firework Show
- July 3, July 4, July 6
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Niagara Falls State Park: 304 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
- The Legends Comedy Series 2026
- July 4
- Comedy show, food and a fireworks show
- Legends Bar: 240 1st Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
- Independence Day Fireworks
- July 2
- Fireworks begin around 9:40 p.m.
- 310 4th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Olcott
- Olcott Beach Carousel Park
- July 3
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Olcott Beach, Krull Park, Lake Ontario Shoreline
Pendleton
- Happy Birthday America/4th of July Event
- July 4
- Parade, flag ceremony and DJ set
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- 6570 Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton, NY, 14094
Ransomville
- Ransomville Speedway
- July 3
- 2315 Braley Road, Ransomville, NY 14131
Wheatfield
- Independence Day Fireworks
- July 4
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- Oppenheim Park: 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Orleans County
Albion
- Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration
- July 3
- Vendors, live music and chicken BBQ
- Fireworks begin at dusk.
- Bullard Park: 12792 East Avenue, Albion, NY 14411
Lyndonville
- Lyndonville's Independence Day Celebration
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- 2 South Main Street, Lyndonville, NY 14098
Steuben County
Corning
- Corning July 4th Fireworks
- July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.
Hornell
- Hornell Celebrates the 250th Independence Day
- July 4
- Parade, music and car show
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park: 415 Duane Street, Hornell, NY 14843-2211
Wyoming County
Perry
- Silver Lake Ring of Fire & Fireworks
- July 3
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Silver Lake Golf Course: 3820 Club Road, Perry, NY 14530
Warsaw
- Warsaw Fire Department 4th of July Carnival
- July 4
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.